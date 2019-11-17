You Forgot Something
Published: November 17, 2019
Can you figure it out? Here’s a hint: You wouldn’t be able to restore any of this without them.
Go.
About the author:
Thank you for taking the time to read this post. What next? Scroll down and join the discussion in the comments section. Looking for more Civil War content? You can follow me on Twitter. Check out my forthcoming book, Searching For Black Confederates: The Civil War’s Most Persistent Myth, which is the first book-length analysis of the black Confederate myth ever published. Pre-order your copy today.
Wherzda goldurned slaves, dangit !!
Enslaved people!
The slaves…
Some “Southerners” are just as for lack of a better word, stupid now as they were back then.I won’t deny the possibility of the USA breaking up in the future. (Perhaps because of people like modern day wannabe Confederates Look at the evolution of Eastern Europe.) However, like so many ideas its bad and worse still it betrays the lack of a moral compass.
“…Stephenson rolls history a couple of decades into the future to depict a US completely unmoored from factual reality. Dodge’s grandniece Sophia travels through the midwestern states of “Ameristan”, where the rules of Leviticus are enforced to the letter and people who break them are stoned (stoning in this case meaning shooting: to Ameristanis “a gun is just a modern labour-saving device that makes it able to throw little rocks really fast”).” “Fall or Dodge in Hell”
Yep,could happen.
To be fair, there aren’t ANY African Americans this that vision of the “restored” Confederacy, so maybe they plan to relocate them all somewhere else, as Robert E. Lee suggested for postwar Virginia, or the odious Kirk Lyons advocated somewhat more recently.
I don’t know. This suggests that in the end their slaves weren’t as loyal as they once thought. 🙂
I thought this was supposed to be a historical blog, and perhaps you were a impartial presenter of facts…
Now you’ve proven this is not the case…
It is. And I just pointed out a fundamental historical fact that is missing from this silly Facebook post. You are welcome.