Black Confederates at Antietam National Battlefield

I’ve always been just a little jealous of those of you whose connection to the Civil War can be traced back to a family visit to a Civil War battlefield or through reading a book such as the American Heritage Picture History of the Civil War. For me it was a random visit to the Antietam National Battlefield back in 1994 when I was in my mid-20s. At the time I possessed no understanding of the battle or the Civil War.
That visit changed my life.
Over the past few months I have seen Searching for Black Confederates in bookstores, museums, and at historic sites, but you can imagine the smile that came across my face when I saw this pic of the Antietam bookstore.
Once again, thanks to all of you for your support. Have a restful and enjoyable Thanksgiving.
For me it was being 10 in 1961. Then the AMERICAN HERITAGE book and trips to Gettysburg with my Dad and younger brothers.
Back in 1987 or so and a chance stop at Gettysburg coming up the Valley after a visit to the Great Smokies. Research in my family that had already been done 50 years before showed a cousin killed on Little Round Top during the 2nd day’s fighting. Needless to say, my interest has been continual since.