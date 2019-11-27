Black Confederates at Antietam National Battlefield

I’ve always been just a little jealous of those of you whose connection to the Civil War can be traced back to a family visit to a Civil War battlefield or through reading a book such as the American Heritage Picture History of the Civil War. For me it was a random visit to the Antietam National Battlefield back in 1994 when I was in my mid-20s. At the time I possessed no understanding of the battle or the Civil War.

That visit changed my life.

Over the past few months I have seen Searching for Black Confederates in bookstores, museums, and at historic sites, but you can imagine the smile that came across my face when I saw this pic of the Antietam bookstore.

Once again, thanks to all of you for your support. Have a restful and enjoyable Thanksgiving.