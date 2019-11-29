*Searching for Black Confederates* Now Available for a Limited Time at Discount Price

Hope all of you enjoyed your Thanksgiving feats. Today, it’s Black Friday folks and here at Civil War Memory I am offering personalized copies of Searching for Black Confederates at a discounted price for a limited time. Even better, for the first six customers I will include a free copy of the latest issue of the Civil War Monitor, which I think is the best history magazine around.

My book will make a perfect gift for that Civil War enthusiast in your family or even that neo-Confederate co-worker that you are always arguing with.

All you need to do is message me for the details. Remember, only the first six confirmations will get the free magazine.