*Searching for Black Confederates* Now Available for a Limited Time at Discount Price

Published: November 29, 2019 0 comments

Hope all of you enjoyed your Thanksgiving feats. Today, it’s Black Friday folks and here at Civil War Memory I am offering personalized copies of Searching for Black Confederates at a discounted price for a limited time. Even better, for the first six customers I will include a free copy of the latest issue of the Civil War Monitor, which I think is the best history magazine around.

My book will make a perfect gift for that Civil War enthusiast in your family or even that neo-Confederate co-worker that you are always arguing with.

All you need to do is message me for the details. Remember, only the first six confirmations will get the free magazine.

About the author: Thank you for taking the time to read this post. What next? Scroll down and join the discussion in the comments section. Looking for more Civil War content? You can follow me on Twitter. Check out my forthcoming book, Searching For Black Confederates: The Civil War’s Most Persistent Myth, which is the first book-length analysis of the black Confederate myth ever published. Pre-order your copy today.

Previous post: