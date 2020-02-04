Henry Louis Gates is Still Confused About Black Confederates

I’ve written a number of posts on this blog as well as in my new book about Dr. Henry Louis Gates’s confusion about the black Confederate myth. In this webinar sponsored by PBS Education he managed to confuse it even further.
Dr. Gates is still referencing his colleague John Stauffer’s piece in The Root, which is fundamentally flawed, but it is his understanding of basic facts and poor primary source analysis that I find appalling. You can listen for yourself beginning at the 55:00 minute mark.
At one point he references this well known illustration from Harper’s Weekly as vague evidence for the existence of these men.
This is the level of interpretation that you find on SCV websites and Facebook pages devoted to perpetuating this myth.
Later he offers a vague comment about the Louisiana Native Guard as somehow briefly serving the Confederacy. He isn’t sure whether the Confederate government officially recruited black men into the army at the very end of the war.
But what troubles me more than anything else is his insistence that historians disagree on this issue. THEY DO NOT! I don’t know a single reputable historian who believes that black men served as soldiers before March 1865.
Dr. Gates needs to do better with educators, who certainly see him as an authority figure on these matters. In the future I wish he would just admit that he doesn’t know enough about the subject and end it.
I was on that webinar & posted an abbreviated version of this post. Trouble is the messages scrolled so fast, I don’t think anyone saw it.
Hi Beth,
Thanks for doing that. I noticed a couple of comments and Amazon sold a couple of copies that day so I suspect that a few people saw it.
It’s so sad. I have a great deal of respect for Dr. Gates. His series on Reconstruction is wonderful, but his response on this issue has been and continues to be inexcusable.
There were black and mixed-race soldiers in multiple Louisiana parishes, a Creole unit that was authorized in the city and county of Mobile in late 1862 (the one that was rejected for service in the PACS), and at least one small black unit in Pensacola early in the war. The Louisiana units took an oath to uphold the Constitution of their state and of the Confederate States. All of these men were obviously Confederate by virtue of the states they enlisted to fight for, and particularly given the oath they took, regardless of the fact that they were in various state military units and not enlisted in the federal military.
In any case, I find your definition of a “black Confederate” as an armed, enlisted soldier in the Confederate army to be too narrow. There were Confederate civilians. One did not have to be in the military to be a Confederate.
A number of militia units were raised in various places that offered to fight for the Confederacy. None of them were accepted. I am sorry you don’t approave of my definitions. You should take that up with the history that Confederates left us on this issue.
I believe Dr. Gates would accept the ample documentation that would refute the Black Confederate Soldier myth if one makes the effort to share it with him.
At this point he could have easily sought out the truth. This is not rocket science.