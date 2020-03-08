“I’m a Person of Color First. I’m a Historian Second”

Last night C-SPAN featured this recent panel discussion about Confederate monuments from last year’s Lincoln Forum that included historians Harold Holzer, Edna Medford, Elizabeth Varon, and Gary Gallagher. It’s well worth watching, but if you’ve seen a panel discussion like this you won’t learn much of anything new. That is not a criticism of the participants. They are all talented historians, who have helped the public to better understand the history and memory of these monuments.
Discussions narrowly focused on history, however, fail to address the fundamental issue that many communities are struggling with. Professor Medford captured it beautifully in her opening comment.
Much of the rest of the discussion shifted to the history of the monuments and the challenges of interpreting them in the current environment, but the Q&A appeared to reflect that many in the audience were interested in the implications of Medford’s opening comment.
That’s pretty much where I am in this ongoing debate. While historical knowledge is certainly relevant to this debate, ultimately it is about whether these monuments reflect the values of local communities. Medford’s comment serves as a reminder that they never reflected the values of African Americans. The only difference is that now Medford and African Americans have the right to speak out and voice the kinds of concerns that these monuments were erected to erase.
You can’t ask someone in 2020 not to do everything in his or her power to remove monuments that were intended, in part, to deny an entire race of Americans political power and maintain them indefinitely as second class citizens.
Kevin, what museum should they be a part of? If they are put at the American Civil War Museum at Tredegar, it will make that place even more of a Confederate museum than it already is. (I am unhappy with the renovated museum’s commentary and don’t find it nearly as balanced as the original.) Contextualizing them on Monument Avenue seems to me to be the best of many bad options.
Museums are not a viable alternative for most of these monuments.
The problem of contextualization came up quite a bit in the discussion. I recommend watching it.
Hi Diane,
I’m curious to know more about your observations on the ACWM at Tredegar. What do you see that makes it “a Confederate museum”? What do you see that has changed in terms of what you call “balance”? What does balance mean to you?
I know this is a bit off topic, so if you’d like to reach out to the email address in my profile, I’d love to hear from you.
Chris
Chris, I’m sorry, I don’t know how to get to your profile to respond. Are you familiar with the museum, both its original layout and the renovated one?
Hi Diane,
Here is Chris’s email: whighill@gmail.com
Thank you.
The paramount dilemma with the “contextualizing” proposition is who will determine the “context” in which the monuments will be clarified? This conflict is erroneously named the ‘American Civil War.’ To be correctly described as a Civil War two opposing factions have to be struggling for control of a single government. This was not the case! A multitude of antedated events heralds the outbreak of The War Between the States. What alliance of ‘politically correct’ persons shall perform the contextualization?
With all due respect, let’s hope it’s not left up to you.
Since Abraham Lincoln and Robert E. Lee referred to the Civil War as “The Civil War” I’m inclined to accept “The Civil War” as a good title. My personal favorite remains “Treason in Defense of Slavery(TIDOS).”
“To be correctly described as a Civil War two opposing factions have to be struggling for control of a single government.” No matter how many dictionaries or other sources I check, the above is never the sole, or even primary, definition of “civil war.”
I firmly agree with Robert that “two [or more] opposing factions struggling for control of a single government [i.e. country]” SHOULD be the definition of a civil war and it is most often used in that context, but it is not consistently used solely in that context. And significantly Lincoln and others referred to it as a “civil war” during the conflict itself.
As an example of the complicated terminology: the American Revolution was also a civil war within the colonies.
I think the most accurate term for the conflict of 1861-1865 is The War of Southern Secession, but I am sure after 150 years it is far too late to sway people to that terminology.
The most correct term is the official name the US Army uses, The war of the rebellion. What the fire-eaters in the south did was start a rebellion because a party they didn’t like was elected to the Presidency.