New to the Civil War Memory Library

I hope that all of you are safe and doing well during this very difficult period. Here are some new books that have come my way that you might find enjoyable. All of my talks for March, April, and May have been cancelled, which means that I have plenty of copies of Searching for Black Confederates for purchase if you would like one personalized. I will also include a free copy of the latest issue of The Civil War Monitor magazine while supplies last. Contact Me for the details.

All of the links are to Indiebound. Please order through your local independent bookseller if at all possible. They desperately need our support. Thank you.

Edward Achorn, Every Drop of Blood: The Momentous Second Inauguration of Abraham Lincoln (Atlantic Monthly Press, 2020).

Judkin Browning and Timothy Silver, An Environmental History of the Civil War (University of North Carolina Press, 2020).

Lizabeth Cohen, Saving America’s Cities: Ed Logue and the Struggle to Renew Urban America in the Suburban Age (Farrar, Straus, and Giroux, 2019). Reading now and thoroughly enjoying.

Benjamin E. Park, Kingdom of Nauvoo: The Rise and Fall of a Religious Empire on the American Frontier (Liveright, 2020). I couldn’t put this book down. Highly recommend.

Michael E. Woods, Arguing Until Doomsday: Stephen Douglas, Jefferson Davis, and the Struggle for American Democracy (University of North Carolina Press, 2020).

Serena Zabin, The Boston Massacre: A Family History (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2020). Read this one in three days. It completely changed how I think about this event and Boston on the eve of the Revolution.