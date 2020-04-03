New to the Civil War Memory Library

Paul Christopher Anderson, A Short History of the American Civil War (Bloomsbury, 2020).

Lizabeth Cohen, Saving America’s Cities: Ed Logue and the Struggle to Renew Urban America in the Suburban Age (Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 2019). Bancroft Prize Winner

Paul M. Farber, A Wall of our Own: An American History of the Berlin Wall (University of North Carolina Press, 2020).

Grace Elizabeth Hale, Cool Town: How Athens, Georgia, Launched Alternative Music and Changed American Culture (University of North Carolina Press, 2020).

Jack Reid, Roadside Americans: The Rise and Fall of Hitchhiking in a Changing Nation (University of North Carolina Press, 2020).

Heather Cox Richardson, How the South Won the Civil War: Oligarchy, Democracy, and the Continuing Fight for the Soul of America (Oxford University Press, 2020).