New to the Civil War Memory Library

Published: April 18, 2020 0 comments

Yesterday I received a new box of Searching for Black Confederates: The Civil War's Most Persistent Myth. You can order a personalized copy direct from me and I will get it right out to you.

Please support your local bookstores.

Lyndsay M. Chervinsky, The Cabinet: George Washington and the Creation of an American Institution (Harvard University Press, 2020).

Paul M. Farber, A Wall Of Our Own: An American History of the Berlin Wall (University of North Carolina Press, 2020).

Grace Elizabeth Hale, Cool Town: How Athens, Georgia, Launched Alternative Music and Changed American Culture (University of North Carolina Press, 2020).

Walter Johnson, The Broken Heart of America: St. Louis and the Violent History of the United States (Basic Books, 2020).

Jack Reid, Roadside Americans: The Rise and Fall of Hitchhiking in a Changing Nation (University of North Carolina Press, 2020).

Randy Roberts and Johnny Smith, War Fever: Boston, Baseball, and America in the Shadow of the Great War (Basic Books, 2020).

