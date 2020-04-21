Ten Civil War Books That Made Me

Yesterday my wife and I were sitting in my library and she asked me to pick out ten books that have had the most influence on my understanding of Civil War history. I gave it a little thought and began pulling books off my shelves.
Here is what I came up with.
This is not intended in any way as a ‘best of’ or ‘most important’ list of Civil War books. These are books that have helped to shape the kinds of questions I think about, how I think about and interpret evidence, and how I understand the relationship between the past and present. It’s a very personal list.
Most of these books I read when I first became interested in the Civil War era back in the mid-1990s. I did not grow up with an interest in history. My parents did not drag me to historic places like Gettysburg. My introduction to the subject was through serious academic studies like the ones you see here.
I will always be first and foremost a student of history.
I really couldn’t do a list like this because I wouldn’t know how to count Allan Nevins, is that four books or eight? I’d have to count Foote, Catton and William Davis for hooking me in, only to be displaced by McPherson, Potter, Freehling. Far to many to list, and way to much to keep moving.
It is incredibly difficult and I suspect that if I had to do it again you might see a few different titles included.
I thing that serieses should count based on how you read them.. For example, I would Shelby Foote’s series “The Civil War” as one book because that is how I read it:as I finished volume one,I started volume two the next day.. On the other hand, I would list the books in Sydney Blumenthal’s series “The Political Life of Abraham Lincoln” as separate books because I am reading them as they are published..
Great to see THE HALF HAS NEVER BEEN TOLD on your list. I believe that book ought to be required reading for anyone interested in any period of American history.
I note you have Foner here! I am listening to his audio book on Lincoln and how his ideas about slavery evolved. Fascinating book and ideas. Well written.
I assume you are listening to The Fiery Trial, which is a wonderful book.
Nice list! Carol Reardon’s book really blew my mind when I went back to grad school after 20 years – common myth and shifting perspectives about the Charge and how historiography of Pickett, and of the CW era in general, have been carefully sculpted. Not unlike the enduring myth of black Confederates, right? 😉
Reardon’s book served as a very helpful model for what I wanted to accomplish in my first book on the battle of the Crater.
That is a very difficult question because the answer fluctuates dramatically depending on what exactly one means. Just looking at it at the broadest macro level and only looking at modern monographs, while I am not sure how to post pictures, the books that immediately jump out to me are:
Army of the Heartland and Autumn of Glory by Thomas Lawrence Connelly
Days of Glory by Larry J Daniel
Nothing But Victory: Steven Woodworth
Michael Burlingame’s two volume biography of Lincoln
Peter Wallner’s two volume biography of Franklin Pierce
Phillip Shriver Klein’s biography of Buchanan
William Cooper’s biography of Jefferson Davis
Roll, Jordan, Roll by Eugene Genovese
David Potter’s The Impending Crisis
Robert Johannsen’s biography of Stephen Douglas
Hans Trefousse’s biography of Andrew Johnson
Confederate Supply by Richard Goff
Lincoln and the Decision for War by Russell McClintock
1861 by Adam Goodheart, which is especially valuable as it relates to the nature of the world in which Americans lived at the outbreak of the war.
Douglas Southall Freeman’s four volume biography on Lee
Of course, that only touches the surface, but those are some of the books which immediately leap out to me as having had the greatest influence on my understanding of events at the most macro levels. Of course, there are many, many more, but I am just trying to offer some perspective across an extremely wide expanse.