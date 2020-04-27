Robert Gould Shaw Project Update

I’ve made steady progress with my research project on Colonel Robert Gould Shaw. It’s exciting how research can transform what you thought you knew about a historical subject or individual. Often it reveals how little you know.

The research process can also steer you toward a different book idea altogether.

From the beginning I’ve been using Shaw’s relatively brief military career to explore larger issues related to the Civil War. Like countless others, the progress of the war challenged Shaw’s understanding of race, emancipation, and Union.

The period in Shaw’s military career that I have kept coming back to is his time in and around Port Royal, South Carolina between June-July 1863 with the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry. Shaw and his men found themselves in the middle of a radical experiment organized by the military and hundreds of northern reformers or “Gideonites” who aided thousands of enslaved people in their transition from slavery to freedom.

The story of Shaw and his men alone is fascinating, but I am even more interested with his interactions with other people from very different backgrounds, who also found themselves on the Sea Coast Islands during the war. Shaw was not the only one impacted by and whose life was significantly changed as a result of the Port Royal Experiment.

Turns out that place or how and why various people converged on a particular place is (and has long been) my primary interest. My book writing group reviewed my book proposal last week and in our online meeting on Friday night kept coming back to Port Royal. They encouraged me to see that this is the book I should write. I think I needed them to finally push me over the edge to embrace this fact. But how to proceed?

I used much of my weekend to sketch out different narrative structures, but one possibility is to try to tell this story through the lives of a small number of people who found their way to Port Royal at different points during the war and how their lives converged in the summer of 1863. It will also explore how Port Royal influenced the course of their respective futures.

It’s a story about how the course of the war & the earliest years of Reconstruction in South Carolina shaped individual lives and how these very same people contributed to the larger narrative. The story might include the following:

Colonel Robert Gould Shaw, 54th Mass.

Corporal James Henry Gooding, 54th Mass.

Charlotte Forten, African American reformer from Philadelphia

Colonel James Montgomery, Col. 2nd SC (black regiment)

Confederate General Johnson Hagood

Port Royal slave/freedmen, TBD

Northern reformer, TBD (perhaps Laura Towne, Ellen Murray, or Rachel Mather)

Other possibilities include Susie King Taylor, Hastings Gantt, George E. Stephens (54th MVI), and Thomas Wentworth Higginson.

Some of these individuals interacted directly with one another. For those of you familiar with the movie Glory the connection between Shaw and Montgomery is the most obvious. There are still questions about the nature of the relationship between Shaw and Forten. Others had no direct contact with- or were only vaguely familiar with one another, but their choices and actions taken in the same place during the summer of 1863 impacted all.

The list will likely change, but I am excited about the way this project has evolved. I’ve never visited Port Royal and the new Reconstruction Era National Park so that will be my first research stop once it is again safe to travel.

Let me know what you think.