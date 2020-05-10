“Can Anybody Say They Know the General”

There are some very entertaining parodies of Ken Burns’s Civil War documentary out there, but this short video is hilarious. I love the use of Reese’s Pieces to represent troop movements on the map. Enjoy. <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

