New to the Civil War Memory Library

My reading has been all over the place of late with very little of it related directly to the Civil War.

Edward Ball, Life of a Klansman: A Family History in White Supremacy (Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 2020).

Vincent Brown, Tacky’s Revolt: The Story of an Atlantic Slave War (Harvard University Press, 2020).

Shane Hamilton, Trucking Country: The Road to America’s Wal-Mart Economy (Princeton University Press, 2008).

Lauren R. Kerbry, Saving History: How White Evangelicals Tour the Nation’s Capital and Redeem a Christian America (University of North Carolina Press, 2020).

Danielle L. McGuire, At the Dark End of the Street: Black Women, Rape, and Resistance—a New History of the Civil Rights Movement from Rosa Parks to the Rise of Black Power (Vintage, 2010).

Imani Perry, May We Forever Stand: A History of the Black National Anthem (University of North Carolina Press, 2018).

Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, Race for Profit: How Banks and the Real Estate Industry Undermined Black Homeownership (University of North Carolina Press, 2019).

Christopher Tomlins, In the Matter of Nat Turner: A Speculative History (Princeton University Press, 2020).

Michel-Rolph Trouillot, Silencing the Past: Power and the Production of History (Beacon Press, 1995).

Gil Troy, Morning in America: How Ronald Reagan Invented the 1980s (Princeton University Press, 2005).