Virginia Flaggers Still on the Wrong Side of History and the English Language

It’s been a tough summer to be a Virginia Flagger or to have any association with a Confederate heritage organization. Since the beginning of June roughly seventy-six Confederate monuments have been removed, including some of the most iconic monuments in Richmond, Virginia. The eventual removal of the Robert E. Lee memorial will leave Arthur Ashe as the only representative of Richmond’s history on Monument Avenue.
The Virginia Flaggers have experienced one defeat after another, but they are not going to go down without a fight. On Saturday while residents of Albemarle County and the city of Charlottesville, Virginia gathered to remove a Confederate soldier statue from Court House Square, the Flaggers protested NASCAR in Richmond with a flyover.
This should read, “Still Capital of the Confederacy.” This is not the first time that the Flaggers have had problems with the English language. Back in 2015 they misspelled the word “heroes” as part of a protest of an event that took place on Monument Avenue in Richmond. They tried to correct for their error by posting a Photoshopped image on their website.
They will always have Stonewall Jackson Memorial Cemetery in Lexington, Virginia. Wait, that’s been renamed as well.
You almost want to feel sorry for these people.
Would love to see this wannabe Levin ride down a street in Richmond, and let his leg tinglers Black Lives Matter/ANTIFA THUGS surround his car, beating on it, then see how much problem the Virginia Flaggers are to him and the other snowflake liberal Socialists who are his sheep. Funny thing, Levin NEVER mentions the desecration of Union Statues, Memorials, or the U.S. flag…
But cheer up Levin!!! YOU, or anyone else will NEVER take my Battle flag from my front yard, and the more you pathetic airheads of history whine.. THe more flags and Memorials will go up.. Hint…. Its not the Race Card BS you spew. You wouldn’t make a pimple on the ass of any Southerners who fought in the War for Southern Independence.
I have no interest in the flags that you fly on your private property. Fly as many as you wish. What matters to me is that they will never again fly in public spaces that represent the collective values of the entire community. Good day.
This pile of anger helps no one, does nothing, solves nothing.
And unfortunately, it’s always expected from people with no love of actual history, believers of myth and legend.
You do no honor to the men who fought on either side of the Civil War, much less Confederate soldiers.
So appreciate your conversation and promotion of this important topic. We must ALL stand in whatever ways we can at this time of great trouble and struggle. Thank you.
Are they still waving those huge symbols of ignorance, treason, and racism on the interstates? Those have been great at getting people to support the removal of the statues and other symbols of ignorance, treason, and racism all over America. In many ways, the flaggers have shown us that they are their own worst enemies.
“The first step in liquidating a people is to erase its memory. Destroy its books, its culture, its history. Then have someone write new books, manufacture a new culture, invent a new history. Before long the nation will begin to forget what it is and what it was.”
― Milan Kundera, The Book of Laughter and Forgetting
The above clearly applies no matter which side of this issue you are on.
Though we clearly need pubic debate on monuments on public property and in public places- viewed from today our nation’s founders were all human and flawed. If we expect perfection we will never have someone to look up to or build monuments to commemorate.
We do need to continue to make progress in delivering on the vision set forth for these United States of America.
We hold these truths to be self evident- all men are created equal.
unalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.
If we continue to pursue and deliver on the vision set forth, we and our posterity will thrive
Don’t worry, we’ll never forget treason or who opposed it. When does George Thomas get his monument?
The first step in creating an ignorant people is to twist it’s memory completely away from historical fact. Deny it’s history, destroy it’s culture with myth. Then have someone write new books, manufacturing a lie, a history that never was. Before long the nation will begin to believe the endless retelling of myth and lies and forget all the folks who did their dead-level best to destroy a nation.
–Neil Hamilton, In reply to the myth of the Lost Cause
“You almost want to feel sorry for these people”? In case you haven’t been paying attention, it’s not just “those people” anymore! All types of monuments, memorials and grave sites are being removed,vandalized,desecrated and destroyed. It is no longer just Confederates but monuments to Union troops,explorers,missionaries,Saints, abolitionists, revolutionary war heroes, churches, veterans of WW1, WW2, Korea and Vietnam ad nauseum. Direct your sorrow to the fate of the entire country and the cancel culture…..or to the failed educational system that produced activists unable to discern the difference between historical figures.
In the pendulum swing of monument removal it is inevitable that other monuments, either misinterpreted or misrepresented, will come into the crosshairs of those wanting to remove symbols of white supremacy. It is important to remember that these are not watershed moments. They are typically exceptions to what is happening. Confederate Monuments in National Battlefields are still protected and very little has been said about their removal. Given that, I find it very unlikely that a broad stroke attempt at removing all monuments will be seriously considered by most people.
