New to the Civil War Memory Library

Published: January 23, 2021 0 comments

Note: Received a box of copies of Searching for Black Confederates if you are interested in a signed/personalized book. As I recently mentioned, sales of the hardcover are still strong. A paperback version will likely not be published before early 2022.

George S. Burkhardt ed., Double Duty in the Civil War: The Letters of Sailor and Soldier Edward W. Bacon (Southern Illinois University Press, 2009).

Roger C. Hartley, Monumental Harm: Reckoning with Jim Crow Era Confederate Monuments (The University of South Carolina Press, 2021).

Brian Matthew Jordan, A Thousand May Fall: Life, Death, and Survival in the Union Army (Liveright, 2021).

Andrew F. Lang, A Contest of Civilizations: Exposing the Crisis of American Exceptionalism in the Civil War Era (University of North Carolina Press, 2020).

Brandon Marie Miller, Robert E. Lee: The Man, The Soldier, The Myth (Calkins Creek, 2019).

James Oakes, The Crooked Path to Abolition: Abraham Lincoln and the Antislavery Constitution (Norton, 2021).

Alison M. Parker, Unceasing Militant: The Life of Mary Church Terrell (University of North Carolina Press, 2020).

Edythe Ann Quinn, Freedom Journey: Black Civil War Soldiers and The Hills Community, Westchester County, New York (State University of New York Press, 2015).

William G. Thomas III, A Question of Freedom: The Families Who Challenged Slavery from the Nation’s Founding to the Civil War (Yale University Press, 2020).

Matthew Warshauer, Connecticut in the American Civil War: Slavery, Sacrifice, & Memory (Wesleyan University Press, 2011).

Brenda A. Wineapple, The Impeachers: The Trial of Andrew Johnson and the Dream of a Just Nation (Random House, 2019).

About the author: Thank you for taking the time to read this post. What next? Scroll down and join the discussion in the comments section. Looking for more Civil War content? You can follow me on Twitter. Check out my latest book, Searching For Black Confederates: The Civil War’s Most Persistent Myth, which is the first book-length analysis of the black Confederate myth ever published. Order your copy today.

0 comments… add one

Now that you've read the post, share your thoughts.

Previous post: