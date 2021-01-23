New to the Civil War Memory Library

Note: Received a box of copies of Searching for Black Confederates if you are interested in a signed/personalized book. As I recently mentioned, sales of the hardcover are still strong. A paperback version will likely not be published before early 2022.

George S. Burkhardt ed., Double Duty in the Civil War: The Letters of Sailor and Soldier Edward W. Bacon (Southern Illinois University Press, 2009).

Roger C. Hartley, Monumental Harm: Reckoning with Jim Crow Era Confederate Monuments (The University of South Carolina Press, 2021).

Brian Matthew Jordan, A Thousand May Fall: Life, Death, and Survival in the Union Army (Liveright, 2021).

Andrew F. Lang, A Contest of Civilizations: Exposing the Crisis of American Exceptionalism in the Civil War Era (University of North Carolina Press, 2020).

Brandon Marie Miller, Robert E. Lee: The Man, The Soldier, The Myth (Calkins Creek, 2019).

James Oakes, The Crooked Path to Abolition: Abraham Lincoln and the Antislavery Constitution (Norton, 2021).

Alison M. Parker, Unceasing Militant: The Life of Mary Church Terrell (University of North Carolina Press, 2020).

Edythe Ann Quinn, Freedom Journey: Black Civil War Soldiers and The Hills Community, Westchester County, New York (State University of New York Press, 2015).

William G. Thomas III, A Question of Freedom: The Families Who Challenged Slavery from the Nation’s Founding to the Civil War (Yale University Press, 2020).

Matthew Warshauer, Connecticut in the American Civil War: Slavery, Sacrifice, & Memory (Wesleyan University Press, 2011).

Brenda A. Wineapple, The Impeachers: The Trial of Andrew Johnson and the Dream of a Just Nation (Random House, 2019).