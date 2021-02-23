New to the Civil War Memory Library, 02/23

Published: February 23, 2021 0 comments

Robert Elder, Calhoun: American Heretic (Basic Books, 2021).

Kellie Carter Jackson, Force and Freedom: Black Abolitionists and the Politics of Violence (University of Pennsylvania Press, 2019).

Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain eds., Four Hundred Years: A Community History of African-America, 1619-2019 (One World, 2021).

John Matteson, A Worse Place Than Hell: How the Civil War Battle of Fredericksburg Changed a Nation (Norton, 2021).

William Marvel, Radical Sacrifice: The Rise and Ruin of Fitz John Porter (University of North Carolina Press, 2021).

Jeremi Suri, The Impossible Presidency: The Rise and Fall of America’s Highest Office (Basic Books, 2017).

