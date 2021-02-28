Three Videos: Slavery, the Lost Cause, and Black Civil War Memory

Published: February 28, 2021 0 comments

First up is a short video about the Lost Cause myth that features historian Karen L. Cox. This is ideal for classroom use.

With all the recent scholarship on Civil War memory, we still don’t have an academic study devoted specifically to how African American remembered and commemorated the war. This presentation by Ashleigh Lawrence-Sanders is a great place to begin.

Finally, the Civil War Institute at Gettysburg College has been doing a regular series of interviews with historians during the COVID pandemic. This most recent interview, which covers the historiography of slavery with Deirdre Owens Cooper is really worth your time.

