Recent Confederate Monument Removals

This list tracks the removal of Confederate monuments, memorials, and markers since the police killing of George Floyd Jr. in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020. Please see my Confederate Monuments Syllabus page for recent op-eds about these removals.

Photo credit: Julia Rendleman

Removed [R indicates Removed by Protesters]

Pending/Under Review

  • Madison County, Alabama
  • Phoenix, Arizona
  • Bentonville, Arkansas
  • Jacksonville, Florida
  • Athens, Georgia
  • Asheville, North Carolina
  • Durham, North Carolina
  • Rocky Mount, North Carolina
  • Wilmington, North Carolina
  • Dallas, Texas
  • Denton County, Texas
  • Houston, Texas
  • Tarrant County, Texas
  • Norfolk, Virginia
  • Portsmouth, Virginia
  • Richmond, Virginia (Monument Avenue)

In Other News