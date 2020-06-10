Recent Confederate Monument Removals

This list tracks the removal of Confederate monuments, memorials, and markers since the police killing of George Floyd Jr. in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020. Please see my Confederate Monuments Syllabus page for recent op-eds about these removals.

Removed [R indicates Removed by Protesters]

Pending/Under Review

Madison County, Alabama

Phoenix, Arizona

Bentonville, Arkansas

Jacksonville, Florida

Athens, Georgia

Asheville, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina

Rocky Mount, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina

Dallas, Texas

Denton County, Texas

Houston, Texas

Tarrant County, Texas

Norfolk, Virginia

Portsmouth, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia (Monument Avenue)

In Other News