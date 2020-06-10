Recent Confederate Monument Removals

This list tracks the removal of Confederate monuments, memorials, and markers since the police killing of George Floyd Jr. in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020. Please see my Confederate Monuments Syllabus page for recent op-eds about these removals.
Removed [R indicates Removed by Protesters]
- Richmond, Virginia, Jefferson Davis (June 09)R
- University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa (June 09)
- Jacksonville, Florida (June 09)
- Indianapolis, Indiana (June 08)
- Louisville, Kentucky, John B. Castleman (June 07)
- Richmond, Virginia, Williams C. Wickham (June 06)R
- Mobile, Alabama, Raphael Semmes (June 05)
- Alexandria, Virginia (June 02)
- Fort Myers, Florida, bust of Robert E. Lee (June 2)
- Birmingham, Alabama (June 02)R
- Montgomery, Alabama, Robert E. Lee (June 01)
Pending/Under Review
- Madison County, Alabama
- Phoenix, Arizona
- Bentonville, Arkansas
- Jacksonville, Florida
- Athens, Georgia
- Asheville, North Carolina
- Durham, North Carolina
- Rocky Mount, North Carolina
- Wilmington, North Carolina
- Dallas, Texas
- Denton County, Texas
- Houston, Texas
- Tarrant County, Texas
- Norfolk, Virginia
- Portsmouth, Virginia
- Richmond, Virginia (Monument Avenue)
In Other News
- Nascar bans Confederate flag from its races and properties (June 10)
- Navy to ban Confederate flag, symbols from bases and ships (June 09)
- City of Fredericksburg, Virginia removes slave auction block (June 05)