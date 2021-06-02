What’s in a Rank?

I am hearing more and more from people who believe that we should start referring to Confederate officers by the ranks they attained in the United States Army before the Civil War. This is part of a broader debate over language in relationship to the Civil War and specifically over the extent to which the Confederacy ought to be given legitimacy as an independent nation.
For example, rather than referring to the rank that Robert E. Lee attained as a Confederate general, it is being suggested that we should refer to him as a colonel in the United States Army. Rather than referring to Stonewall Jackson as a Lieutenant General, we would refer to him as a First Lieutenant or perhaps Brevet Major in the antebellum army. As you can see, it’s already beginning to get a little confusing.
And what about the scores of officers, who achieved military rank only as a result of enlisting in the Confederate army? Are they relegated to no rank at all? How should we compare ranks in the Confederate army with pre-war ranks in the U.S. Army?
The truth is that the military hierarchy in the Confederate army, with all its rules and regulations, functioned for four years. Promotions were secured based on battlefield performance and politics, court-martials took place to punish transgressors, and overall discipline was reinforced through this system.
We can certainly debate any number of questions surrounding language, such as how to refer to the war and the army (Union/United States/Federal), but let’s not go off the deep end. You are not going to get very far in understanding the military arm of the Confederacy if its military ranks are not acknowledged.
Sounds kind of like referring to German officers by their rank in the pre-Nazi Regime German Army. Erwin Rommel wasn’t a Field Marshall. That was his Nazi rank. We should actually refer to him as a Lt. Colonel Rommel which was his highest Weimar Republic rank.
I get where you’re coming from, Kevin. The Supreme Court did rule the confederacy had no legitimacy, so the actions the confederacy took, including awarding military ranks, had no legitimacy. I don’t see it as a big problem to simply refer to these men by their names. Referring to Lee as “Former US Army Colonel Robert E. Lee” highlights US Army Colonel was the last legitimate rank he held and highlights the illegitimacy of the CSA, but we could just as easily refer to him as “Robert E. Lee” without any rank whatsoever.
Started off to be a decent discussion… appears that Bryce has decided to take us off in this blogs usual direction.
Sad
There’s really nothing controversial about what Bryce stated.
Paying attention to rank while in CS service is an analytical and diagnostic tool as well. Rank meant something to these people. Promotions mattered and the desire for one animated action from non-commissioned officers to Major Generals. The senior leadership of CS armies was so prickly about rank and seniority that it, at times, effected strategy and tactics. And as someone who spends time drilling down into the post-war memories stored away in obscure catalog records to get a clear vision about an artifact or story, I find that rank and dates of promotion matter to verification of a true historical record.
None of that is exactly in alignment with your critique, but I think the key here is that you can take these things seriously without affirming claims of Confederate legitimacy.
Hi Chris,
It is exactly in line with this post. As you rightly point out, rank meant something to these people and it functioned as it does in every army. Thanks for taking the time to flesh out my own thinking on this issue. Really good point re: the connection between rank and strategy.
Having held rank in a traitorous army is no honor.
Of course, I am not suggesting that it should be considered an honor.