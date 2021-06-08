Everything You Wanted to Know About the Black Confederate Myth in Less Than 10 Minutes

A couple weeks ago I sat down to do an interview with Nick Barksdale, who runs a popular video blog that focuses on history. He invited me to talk about misunderstandings and myths about the Civil War, which I was happy to do.

Nick also went ahead and cobbled together the sections in which I discuss the Black Confederate myth.

It provides a concise overview of the history of how enslaved men were utilized by the Confederate government and military as well as the evolution of the myth itself. At just under 10 minutes it should be useful for teachers who want to introduce their students to this subject.

