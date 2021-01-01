Historian, Educator & Public Speaker

Welcome. My name is Kevin Levin. No, the name doesn’t rhyme.😉 I live and work in beautiful (and sometimes very cold) Boston.
Here you will find information about my work as historian and history educator. I am passionate about the the Civil War era, Reconstruction, and recent debates about Civil War memory. Check out the blog, watch one of my presentations…
Book me for your next zoom class, history education workshop, Civil War Round Table, or history tour.
- Confederate monuments debate
- Black Confederate myth
- Col. Robert Gould Shaw and the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry
- Reconstruction
- Civil War Memory
My research is focused primarily on the Civil War era as well as Civil War memory. I am particularly interested in the current debate surrounding Confederate monuments.
I’ve written or edited three books. You can also read my many op-eds in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Atlantic, Smithsonian Magazine, The Daily Beast, Civil War Times, and The Civil War Monitor.