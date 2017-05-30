W.E.B. DuBois on Robert E. Lee

Yesterday I shared a brief passage from W.E.B. DuBois on Confederate monuments. Below is an short essay from DuBois on Robert E. Lee’s legacy published in 1928.
Robert E. Lee
Each year on the 19th of January there is renewed effort to canonize Robert E. Lee, the greatest confederate general. His personal comeliness, his aristocratic birth and his military prowess all call for the verdict of greatness and genius. But one thing–one terrible fact–militates against this and that is the inescapable truth that Robert E. Lee led a bloody war to perpetuate slavery. Copperheads like the New York Times may magisterially declare: “of course, he never fought for slavery.” Well, for what did he fight? State rights? Nonsense. The South cared only for State Rights as a weapon to defend slavery. If nationalism had been a stronger defense of the slave system than particularism, the South would have been as nationalistic in 1861 as it had been in 1812.
No. People do not go to war for abstract theories of government. They fight for property and privilege and that was what Virginia fought for in the Civil War. And Lee followed Virginia. He followed Virginia not because he particularly loved slavery (although he certainly did not hate it), but because he did not have the moral courage to stand against his family and his clan. Lee hesitated and hung his head in shame because he was asked to lead armies against human progress and Christian decency and did not dare refuse. He surrendered not to Grant, but to Negro Emancipation.
Today we can best perpetuate his memory and his nobler traits not by falsifying his moral debacle, but by explaining it to the young white south. What Lee did in 1861, other Lees are doing in 1928. They lack the moral courage to stand up for justice to the Negro because of the overwhelming public opinion of their social environment. Their fathers in the past have condoned lynching and mob violence, just as today they acquiesce in the disfranchisement of educated and worthy black citizens, provide wretchedly inadequate public schools for Negro children and endorse a public treatment of sickness, poverty and crime which disgraces civilization.
It is the punishment of the South that its Robert Lees and Jefferson Davises will always be tall, handsome and well-born. That their courage will be physical and not moral. That their leadership will be weak compliance with public opinion and never costly and unswerving revolt for justice and right. it is ridiculous to seek to excuse Robert Lee as the most formidable agency this nation ever raised to make 4 million human beings goods instead of men. Either he knew what slavery meant when he helped maim and murder thousands in its defense, or he did not. If he did not he was a fool. If he did, Robert Lee was a traitor and a rebel–not indeed to his country, but to humanity and humanity’s God.
In some ways, Lee reminds me of Erwin Rommel and the “clean Wehrmacht” mythology. I saw a good quote on Wikipedia that made me think of Lee: “Rommel’s military brilliance provoked a masochistic tendency to romanticize a worthy opponent, that because he was skilled at his profession, he must have been an anti-Nazi hero.”
First thing I thought of was the Lost Cause and the twentieth century tendency to describe Lee as an “abolitionist.”
You do know that the Nazi’s murdered Rommel for his involvement in the plot to kill Hitler.
Yes. What does that change?
So the Nazis thought. Reality was different. Here’s a really good video about Rommel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jw1UJCwcgNc
Kristoffer, that video was a great addition to the conversation! And I couldn’t stop thinking about Lee the whole time I watched it.
Lee died in 1870. Not during the war like Rommel, but shortly enough that he never wrote a biography or joined the Klan. His postwar actions and words were enough to re-paint him as an icon of reconciliation. Dead soldiers really do make the best heroes.
General Lee, like the Dessert Fox, was a political necessity for the United States at the turn of the century. He was a “Good Southerner,” and a potential hero for the whole nation. Lee’s ties to slavery have been covered up, just like Rommel’s bromance with Hitler. Lee was made into a magically modern man that anyone can admire. This is why FDR called him “one of our greatest American gentlemen.”
Of course, like Rommel, the real Lee is complicated and contradictory.
Denial is not just a river in Egypt.
I’ve lived in Virginia all my life and I’ve never heard anyone describe Lee as an abolitionist. Making up stories doesn’t get to the truth for either side.
I lived and taught in Virginia for 11 years and I heard plenty of crazy things about Lee, including that he was an abolitionist.
I don’t think the Nazi comparisons will be useful.
Strong words and strong arguments from duBois. It took the rest of us 60 + years to catch up.
Yeah, I opened the “Godwin’s Law” can of worms. I shouldn’t have gone there. ::sigh::
Not sure about that, but I’m sure it’s useful to compare the “reconciliationist” treatment of Confederates with the cold war propaganda that whitewashed the wehrmacht in particular.
Funny what a little demonstration in Charlottesville can do to language. Now it is okay to call Nazis Nazis.
Frederick Douglass was saying some of the same things in the 19th century.
Frederick Douglass is an example of somebody who’s done an amazing job and is being recognized more and more, I notice.
quite a punch in a few short paragraphs.
I agree that Lee rode with the overwhelming public opinion without deviating from or attempting to change it – along with several million other white southerners.
I also don’t believe he should be excoriated for it, though his monuments should be.
The actual leaders and creators of that society’s public opinion have all faded away. No one raised statues to them.
What a stunning indictment. Personally, I love his use of the word “nonsense” because that is exactly what the states rights argument is. Utter nonsense.
Tell that to the New England states that threatened secession if they were forced to fight the War of 1812. Tell it to the people in California, Oregon and Washington who are calling for secession because they don’t like Trump and the rules coming out of Washington. Secession is part of states rights and it’s still with us. If you think your state should be able to have sanctuary cities, you believe in states rights. If you think your state should be able to legalize marijuana when the national government doesn’t, you believe in states rights. If you think your state should determine what is taught in public schools and when, then you believe in states rights. An awful lot of people believe in it without realizing it.
State’s rights do exist. However, state’s rights was not the issue that caused secession. Slavery was.
Also, when you look at state’s rights, what they really represent is the party not in power in Washington D.C. They are the rallying call of those parties in the bid to get back into power. No matter how you cut it, the party in power always tries to use its control of the federal government to further its interests on the national level.
The slave owners screamed loudly when Lincoln won because they would not have control of the federal government although the Democrats would still control the Senate. Secession is not part of state’s rights. It is simply the cry of those who don’t have power and want to threaten disunion if they don’t get their way. It is unconstitutional and will be met with military force no matter what state or bloc of states may try to secede.
I wish the second half of the 3rd paragraph weren’t still true. Good writing, though.
I notice Dubois is treading softly with his 1928 audience. He says “their fathers in the past have condoned lynching and mob violence.”
Their FATHERS? “In the past?” Lynchings still were an active part of life in 1928, the year in which Virginia signed an anti-lynching law. Dubois was going easy on the whites of his day by implying that they had long ago progressed beyond lynching.
Anything but.
Good point. It’s another flaw in du Bois.
Not sure if it’s a flaw, or if he was just being smart. He could’ve ended up dead if he was too bold.
How foolish of me. I was using du Bois’ Black Reconstruction as a point of reference, when that was published after this essay. By that point, du Bois had gotten bold enough to say that “Three-fourths of the testimony against the Negro in Reconstruction is on the unsupported evidence of men who hated and despised Negroes and regarded it as loyalty to blood, patriotism to country, and filial tribute to the fathers to lie, steal or kill in order to discredit these black folk.”
Then there is this closing paragraph from Black Reconstruction, which is what I was alluding to when I said “another flaw”:
“Immediately in Africa, a black back runs red with the blood of the
lash; in India, a brown girl is raped; in China, a coolie starves; in
Alabama, seven darkies are more than lynched; while in London, the
white limbs of a prostitute are hung with jewels and silk.”
Wow. He managed to stereotype Africans, Indians, Chinese, London prostitutes, and maybe/maybe not black Alabamans, all in a single sentence.
A revealing article on Lee in the Atlantic today: https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2017/06/the-myth-of-the-kindly-general-lee/529038/
Maryann
Today’s Atlantic article about Lee links to an excellent earlier piece in the Atlantic by Andy Hall (guest writing for Ta-Nehesi Coates) from August 13, 2010, “Arlington, Bobby Lee, and the ‘Peculiar Institution,'” about Lee’s personal history of owning slaves, benefitting from slave labor and being served by slaves, and personally directing the beating of slaves and the breaking up of their families.
https://www.theatlantic.com/national/archive/2010/08/arlington-bobby-lee-and-the-peculiar-institution/61428/
Thanks for flagging that. I still occasionally hear from people who are pissed about that one.
Truth can hurt.
I’ve never been able to read the widely-praised “Killer Angels” (it’s on Professor Blight’s syllabus), because I couldn’t get past a passage on about the third page to the effect that Lee was personally opposed to slavery.
Your post led me to the comments on your Atlantic piece, which in turn led me to TNC’s 4/28/2010 post on “Grant on Slavery” and its comments.
One comment on the Grant post includes this: “And there’s nowhere in the country where you can wear Nazi regalia and not absolutely horrify people.”
Shaking my head . . .
W. E. B. Du Bois had both the mind of Christ and the mind of a Communist. Karl Marx, recently, has had his genealogy traced to King David, and therefore to the Christ. Du Bois, in his careful admission letter to the Communist Party U. S. A., tells how Marx was not treated in the U. S. university systems, and how he, Du Bois read Marx finally and this had helped his making a slow decision to be a communist. To Du Bois, communism through Marx was not only no crime, but the clear route to advancing human civilization. His prescriptions for the evils of Western Civilization (including its “gallant South”), its tragic “universal selfishness”, and its empty arrogance for China
and Africa today rings as true as it did almost a century ago in this article-there is a specter haunting the world..it is the specter of communism.
Can you give us the source of this essay? Much appreciated. Thanks.
this explanation of Lee’s unprincipled involvement in the Civil War written by Du Boise. This gives me a bigger more realistic understanding of why these standing public monuments should not be on display for the world to miscunscrue as greatness and it’s victims(ex slaves/ and people of color) to have to tolerate and pay homage.
I really would like to find the source in Dubois writings. Can you help me
I’m curious what is the best response to the following hypothetical rebuttals from one who disagrees with this post:
1) While Lee and the South were certainly repugnant and evil in condoning slavery, there are a number of primary sources that demonstrate Lincoln and a large contingent of the North (if not even majority) were either supportive of at best ambivalent toward slavery. This article and many of the comments below it seem to suggest that Lincoln and the North fought the war in some significant sense as a moral response against slavery when the historical record suggests, at best, that Lincoln was a very late convert in terms of opposition to slavery, and certainly well after the war started.
2) Conceding the compelling argument that the South would have supported a statist, centralized government if that only meant the institution of slavery would be preserved, that still does not nullify the very real and long-lasting economic and political realities that informed Southern fears of Northern aggression. Decades of “invasive” tariffs on the South, used largely to prop up industry in the North, and rising political tensions regarding the free/slave status of new states should go into our consideration of motive as well.
Thoughts? Appreciate the article!
Just as a note, some of Lee’s friends in the army fought for the North, and so I wouldn’t necessarily conclude like DuBois that it was social pressure that made him stay. At the time, the nation was composed of individual states each having a complex history and a sovereign sense. We would not recognize today the mindset of these people who belonged to individual states. We are a transient people. I would argue that the Civil War was fought by the South out of a sense of honor, more than anything else. What is that honor? One of the book that discusses such things as the peculiar sense of Southern honor is “Honor and Slavery” by Kenneth Greenberg, which I recommend. I have the feeling that slavery, while certainly an overriding issue, become secondary as the days went by, until at least the day when Lee suggested the South recruit blacks for its army. Lincoln would have sent the slaves to Africa, had he the power.
There can be no ‘honor’ without a honorable cause. The South fought literally to their deaths in hopes of holding on to the power to enslave and cruelly exploit black people for their own gain. There is no ‘honor’ it such a repulsive cause.
DuBois states’ “If he did, Robert Lee was a traitor and a rebel–not indeed to his country, but to humanity and humanity’s God.” I would amend that by inserting a single word as follows, “If he did, Robert Lee was a traitor and a rebel–not ONLY indeed to his country, but to humanity and humanity’s God.” Who else is more a traitor to his country than a person who wages war against it?
With all due respect…DuBois needs no amendment here. He was wise enough to know the man had no country (literally nor figuratively), as shown in Lee’s lack of honor and history. The land actually belonged to Natives after all.
Here we condemn the south, and make sure to point out that they lost. Why? Because the north won, and won because they were right, and just, and “better”. And why was the north all of those things? Well, just because they won, of course. The winners are always in an advantageous position of being the ones who write the history books. They get to make themselves out as the valiant heroes, and the losers, the evil ones.
We often forget that our country was born of treason. We raised a rebellion against the crown. What fought for what we thought was right, against something which we thought was wrong. And we won, and therefore won the right to decide what the history books would say. This has played and continues to play out all over the world. The only difference between a terrorist and a freedom fighter, or a rebel and a revolutionary is the victor.
I never deny what the south did, but those who have decided to hate the south, always conveniently forget everything about the north. About how while the north was opposed to slavery, they still didn’t think black people were their equals, and even before the civil war, segregation was common practice. Several northern states still held slaves right up until the end of the war. The civil war was not fought to end slavery. It was to bring the southern states which seceded back into the union.
And the argument that the south seceded over states’ rights is 100% valid. The northern states had been pushing their will on the south for quite a long time, and they were reaching a breaking point. At that time, as another commenter has noted, states were much more independent, and the federal government was not all powerful (like it is now). This was a situation where the federal government was forcing it’s will, which in this case was not a part of the constitution (yet), on the states. So it was very much about state’s rights. But again, the “winners” don’t like to give the losers any opportunity for redemption, and instead go out of their way to go on a historical smear campaign. Visual aid shown here.
Since you claim it was about state’s rights, why don’t you list those rights that the federal government was abusing and how the federal government was doing so.
I’ve seen this claim a lot, but I have yet to see anyone show how the federal government was abusing the states in that time period. The tariff is a non-starter. We’ve already proven how the tariff was not negatively impacting the southern states. Taxes won’t work either. The federal government didn’t have a direct tax nor could it tax exports which were the majority of the south’s production.
Can’t say the federal government was prohibiting slavery because it wasn’t. In fact, under the Kansas-Nebraska Act the federal government was letting the people of a territory decide whether it would be a free or slave state. If anything, the federal government was not being restrictive in that matter.
Oddly, a study of US history from that time period shows a federal government doing the exact opposite. It seems that the southern states were imposing their will on the northern states with the Fugitive Slave Act, the lowering of the tariff to its lowest level, preventing a transcontinental railroad, preventing the passing of a Homestead Act, the repeal of the Missouri Compromise and its replacement with the Kansas-Nebraska Act, and finally, the Dred Scott decision.
This is why I ask for you to list and explain those state’s rights.
Kevin, would you mind sharing the full citation of the essay? I was unable to locate it. Thanks.
Still trying to locate it. Sorry. Should have been included in the original post.
Reads like it could have been written this morning. Thank you for this.
This brothers is how we come to understanding and wisdom. We must hear each other out. I too was blind to the evils of remembering Lee as something he was not.
Mart J. Elmier, the northern states contained 18 slaves in 1860. In New Jersey. Your statement that Northern states held slaves until the end of the war is wrong. The census of 1860 belies your assertion.
Thank you for posting this excerpt. It helped clarify my thoughts on Robert E. Lee. I have always felt he, and all other Confederate soldiers, was a traitor. Confederates weren’t even Americans. This post helped me understand how he was shamed into his actions. Of course this doesn’t excuse those actions, in fact it points to his moral weakness. I have never understood why we southerners have wanted to hold Confederate war participants in esteem, and many of my family members were among those participants, when that war was wrong on so many levels.
DuBious has characterized not only the true sentiment of Robert E. Lee on his views and actions in his defense of slavery and the South but has given insight into the silent majority of white America in 2017. By their silence and manipulation of political and institutional systems, disenfranchisement of people of color continues. Good Jobs, equal justice, fair politics and the American dream are all attractive illusions that continue to escape people of color in this country. Just look at what that silent majority of “good” white people elected as president of the United States. He is no doubt a white supremacist.
Honest Education on our history is so important. I was raised/educated n the South and worshippered R. Lee and Stonewall Jackson as a child . Only recently did I realize how similar the KKK war of terrorism n the South was to the Sunni terrorism against the American backed government n Iraq. The KKK successfully destroyed the gains of post civil war South and led to Jim Crow laws.
Rich man’s war, poor man’s fight. This civil war was propagated by European interests and driven by the cotton economy. The north used the south as a colony charging tariffs on imports, bleeding the southerners and building the north.
Unfortunately, these so-called great men were men of (darkness) and therefore, they fought in vain. Their beliefs was twisted, and their moral lack of understanding was evidence of their doings. Their lack of courage to stand-up for what were right in their generation defines them truthfully!
Interesting discussion. I wonder if DuBois’ article is the basis of much current criticism of the Confederate statues? I also wonder if those who now want to blame General Lee for defending slavery, wish to blame DuBois for the Stalinist purges of the 1930s? After all, he joined the Communist Party. I do not blame Lee or DuBois for any actions they themselves did not take. I believe both men acted out of honor, trying to do what they saw as right. I don’t object to statues of DuBois, and I don’t object to statues of Lee. They are both part of American history.
“I also wonder if those who now want to blame General Lee for defending slavery, wish to blame DuBois for the Stalinist purges of the 1930s?”
DuBois didn’t personally participate in the Stalinist purges. Robert E. Lee participated both in the system of slavery AND in sending Southerners (most of whom received no benefit from slavery) to their deaths to defend it. DuBois may have been misguided in his support for Stalin, but Lee was an out and out traitor.
There are cowards and there are heroes.
This is quite a wonderful essay, but I cannot share it in good faith without knowing the source, and so far I’m coming up blank. The earliest reference I can find to it is 2007. Can you point me to where it was originally published, or at least collected? Thanks so much.