Trouble For Confederate Reenactors
It should come as no surprise that reenactors who don Confederate gray and display the Confederate battle flag are meeting more and more resistance from people who question their motivation. A group of Maine men, who reenact the 15th Alabama, have experienced this firsthand in the form of heckling during parades and from those who question their racial motivation.
It’s easy to feel sorry for these men, but perhaps they would do well to take a step back and place their craft within the broader scope of Civil War memory. Civil War reenacting got its start coming out of the Civil War centennial in the early 1960s, which still adhered to a reconciliationist narrative that celebrated the bravery of the men on both sides without dwelling on the respective causes and outcomes of the war. How else do you explain New Englanders who choose to embrace the Confederate cause as worth of reenactment? As one member noted, “All were Americans, each fighting to protect the country they loved.”
The craft itself is a product of a certain commemorative culture that is now under assault from multiple sides. It was what Americans chose to ignore or distort that initially made room for a reenacting community that largely kept its focus and that of the public on the battlefield and away from the question of why these battles were fought. Ultimately, what these white men reenacted was a fantasy for fellow white Americans.
In a community that is already facing dwindling numbers, survival is going to entail having to respond to this new environment. It may mean not being able to march in public with the Confederate battle flag. More generally, however, reenactors will need to find new ways to adjust to the fact that the jig is up. The Confederacy’s goal was the protection of slavery and every soldier – regardless of whether he owned slaves or not – contributed to its many successes over the course of the war. There would be no soldier experiences to reenact apart from the pursuit of this outcome – an outcome they all understood on one level or another, especially after 1863.
This is certainly true across the reenacting community nationwide, but I expect certain places will be able to weather the storm a bit better than others. I’m specifically thinking of Olustee’s annual reenactment festival that heavily features a glorification of the Confederacy by heritage organizations and reenactment groups.
Hi Boyd,
I agree.
Not entirely true. Many of the men who reenact do it because they had a former family member who fought in the war. It’s been in their family ever since. It’s their hobbie, heratage and their right.
This movement to destroy everything Confederate is good and bad. Yes, state property is no place for monuments, especially those of questionable content. However battlefield and reenactments are a different story. The NPS has done an excellent job. The battlefields are well maintained and the mounments tell the factual story of what took place during the battle. Reenactments attempt to do the same thing.
Attacking these entities would be wrong. They are not hate groups and offer the puplic a venue to learn. Attacking these groups is attacking history.
No one is forced to visit a battlefield or attend a reenactment.
They are not symbols used by hate groups.
Attacking them is nothing more than pushing the envelope. Where shall we stop? Banning books? Refusing to teach to facts?
Enough is enough.
Hi Mike,
Thanks for the comment. First, I didn’t comment on the motivation of Civil War reenactors. Of course, they do it for different reasons. What I suggested is that we need to see the craft as a reflection of a certain time, namely the Civil War centennial. I suspect that groups will have to fall back to less public events, especially Confederate reenactors, who insist on carrying the battle flag, which has a history all its own that transcends its use by these groups.
No, but our national battlefields overseen by the NPS belong to all of us. And as I mentioned in the post, some of the push back is in response to public parades in local communities. People who have a problem with this have ever right to voice their concerns.