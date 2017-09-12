Introducing *Bunk*
I am super excited to help introduce the new digital history project created by historian Edward L. Ayers and editor Tony Field called Bunk. What is Bunk? Well, rather than me trying to explain it, I will leave it to Ed and Tony to introduce the project in this short video. Click here for additional information.
One of the reasons I am so excited about this project is because I was asked to come on board as a contributing editor. My role will be to look out for those stories that touch on various aspects of historical memory. You can also look forward to regular monthly op-eds from me as well as articles and op-eds curated into what we are calling “Collections,” which group individual stories around a common theme. You can see an example of this here. I am currently working on one that will coincide with the upcoming PBS documentary on Vietnam from Ken Burns.
Take some time to explore the site. We are likely going to see a good deal of activity over the next few weeks now that the site is live. History educators will certainly find this resource to be helpful in trying to make those connections between current events and the past more tangible for their students.
Once again, I want to thank Ed and Tony for the invitation to join the team.
Congratulations! It sounds exciting.
Thanks, Margaret. Of course, I would have joined any project that involved Ed Ayers.