Gettysburg’s Confederate Monuments and a Taoist Ceremony
I planned to spend most of today writing, but the weather is so nice here in Gettysburg that I decided to spend a couple of hours on the battlefield. I spent most of my time along Confederate Avenue.
Our first stop is the North Carolina Monument:
Would be nice to see a reference on this wayside marker to the Brian Farm that connects NC Monument to black experience at Gettysburg. pic.twitter.com/TyBzlk3q29
— Kevin M. Levin (@KevinLevin) September 28, 2017
Mandatory stop at the Virginia Monument:
If you relied on the monuments alone at Gettysburg you might wonder who won the battle. #CivilWarMemory pic.twitter.com/APwBAylVwn
— Kevin M. Levin (@KevinLevin) September 28, 2017
The Florida Monuments gets so little attention:
The Florida monument was dedicated in 1963. I prefer to cite the “noble example” of Freedom Riders and civil rights marchers. pic.twitter.com/P0TvWYJNRF
— Kevin M. Levin (@KevinLevin) September 28, 2017
The Louisiana Monument is impressive:
By the time Gettysburg’s LA monument was dedicated in 1971 the Confederate battle flag had become symbol of resistance against civil right. pic.twitter.com/0zzsOpTka8
— Kevin M. Levin (@KevinLevin) September 28, 2017
…That’s OK because African Americans largely stayed away from Gettysburg. They continue to do so today. Ever wonder why?
And then there is South Carolina. Too small…
South Carolinians were still arguing for states rights in 1963 when their monument was dedicated at Gettysburg. pic.twitter.com/K2ig8GFIfl
— Kevin M. Levin (@KevinLevin) September 28, 2017
That was to be the end of my little tour until I drove by the Pennsylvania monument, where I witnessed an incredibly moving ceremony. This group of Daoists came all the way from Taiwan to perform one of their most sacred ceremonies in commemoration of the dead. I struck up a conversation with a Chinese-American woman who just happened to be touring the battlefield for the first time with her family. She explained some of the details of the ceremony, though it was clear that she was both visibly surprised and moved by the ceremony.
Unfortunately, not all of the visitors were pleased to see this particular group. I overheard a number of people express shock and disappointment that the National Park Service would allow this sacred ground to be desecrated. One man in particular asked if they had a permit. They did not, but I shared what I learned that this particular ceremony was intended to honor the dead. He would have none of it. He responded “the law is the law” and proceeded to call the NPS headquarters.
Within about 15 minutes security arrived. A few of us were concerned that we were about to witness an unfortunate case of cultural misunderstanding, but the officer did a great job of handling the situation. He requested that the group cover the alcohol that was used for the ceremony and gave the group another 20 minutes to conclude their service. I applaud the NPS’s security team for the way this was handled.
I have to say that this was one of the most beautiful and moving ceremonies that I have ever witnessed on any Civil War battlefield. What a great day.
You have fallen prey to the notion that Confederates mainly fought to preserve slavery. My great grandfather was wounded in Pickett’s Charge. He was an illiterate farmer from southern Virginia. He had no slaves (I looked it up), but I bet he was worried about an invader taking his land, such as it was! Don’t judge the past by today’s opinions.
I already receive your comments.
Carl Sell
Every Confederate fought for a government that was committed to establishing a slaveholding republic. Yes, they all fought for slavery regardless of whether they owned slaves or not.
I fell prey to that notion because the secession documents say just that, real clearly. I’ll take their word about their aims over anyone else’s.
I’m not surprised to hear about the sensitivity and understanding displayed by the LE ranger at Gettysburg NMP. I’m at the park a lot, and I have nothing but great things to say about the entire staff there. They are great folks who have been well trained.
I think the NPS is part of the reinterpretation vanguard. Glad to hear they were sensitive.
Kevin,
At the risk of putting words in this guy’s mouth, did you get the feeling that his real concern was the group’s ethnicity, and he was using the permit issue as a smokescreen? Were you able to see his reaction to the sensible reaction of the NPS?
Best
Rob
Short answer: OH HELL YES. 🙂
I immediately put some distance between us. He left before the NPS arrived.