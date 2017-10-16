Upcoming Talks About Confederate Monuments and Memory
For those of you in the Milwaukee area I will be speaking at two locations in Kenosha on Wednesday about the history and memory of Confederate monuments. At noon I will be at Carthage College to deliver a talk that is open to the public. On Wednesday evening I will speak at the Kenosha Civil War Museum at 7pm. This talk is also free to the general public.
Thanks to Doug Dammann and Dan Joyce who helped to make this trip possible. Doug and Dan co-authored (along with Jennifer Edington) the chapter in my new book on the Kenosha Civil War Museum. I am very much looking forward to meeting them and having a chance to tour the museum for myself. My new book will be available for purchase.
Next week I am leading two tours of Boston’s Civil War monument landscape. The first is Nina Silber’s Civil War class from Boston University and the other is a high school class from Hingham. Please let me know if you are interested in organizing a tour for your students.
Finally, next Wednesday evening I will deliver a talk on the Confederate monument debate at the Royall House & Slave Quarters in Medford at 7:30pm. The entrance fee is $10, but it goes to programming and the general maintenance of one of the most important historic homes in the Boston area. Hope to see some of my Boston friends at this one.
Busy times, but definitely worth it.
You simply cannot get a better venue than the Kenosha Civil War Museum. Best people ever!
Really looking forward to it.