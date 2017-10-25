*How Southern Socialites Rewrote Civil War History*
There have been a number of short videos released that explore the history of Confederate monuments, but this one takes a step back to acknowledge the crucial role that the UDC played in not only erecting these monuments, but in perpetuating the Lost Cause through the mid-twentieth century. This video was produced by Coleman Lowndes of Vox.
I spent some time chatting about the topic via Skype and I am pleased that a few clips made it into the final cut, but I am relieved that Coleman took my advice and interviewed historian Karen Cox, who literally wrote the book on the subject.
This video is perfect for the classroom. I especially like the focus on how history textbooks were monitored and influenced by the UDC – perfect for classroom discussion.
I am not surprised by any of this, as when I was growing up in California my once liberal father had embraced the Lost Cause. All of my CW veteran ancestors had fought for the Union,so it was a shock to hear my dad defend the Confederacy. I came to realize that unfortunately there was a definite racist aspect to this, at least in his case. I actually believe that is an element that had never left it.