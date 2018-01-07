United Daughters of the Confederacy and Lost Cause Go Viral
Who says millennials aren’t interested in history? Back in September, during the height of the Confederate monument debate, I was contacted by Coleman Lowndes, who works on making short videos for the newsite, Vox. Coleman was hoping to put together a video on the United Daughters of the Confederacy and their influence on the Lost Cause that would offer some insight into the broader debate about the legacy of the Confederacy.
He hit it out of the park. The final product offers both a compelling and rich narrative that is visually engaging as well. It is ideal for a generation that has never experienced a world without YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. I make a couple of appearances as does historian Karen Cox, who is the leading authority on the U.D.C.
The video was published on October 25, 2017 and it is about to hit 1 million views. It is a testament to the power of video and perhaps an indication that younger Americans are more deeply engaged in history than is often assumed.
Update: At 5:30pm the video topped 1 million views.
Absolutely. I have a local history project, SpokaneHistorical.org, which has garnered about a million impressions since 2012. According to Google Analytics, 60% of those are from people less than 35 years old.
Did you ever see what Merriam Webster’s defintion of Radical Republican is? Looks like it was written by the UDC:
Definition of Radical Republican
: a Republican favoring drastic and usually repressive measures against the southern states in the period following the Civil War
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/Radical Republican
Nice catch.
I understand that the textile industry in the north, particularly Massachusetts, benefited greatly from southern slavery. How did that get left out of the history books? I grew up in Wash. D.C. and I don’t remember reading that the Capitol was built by slaves. How did that get left out?
Hi Matthew,
They did indeed. Slavery is not an easy topic to talk about up here in New England. It is a history that has been ignored for a number of reasons, including not wanting to acknowledge a regional complicity in the institution of slavery after the Civil War.
A simple “we don’t buy slave-grown cotton” from England and New England would have ended slavery in the south?
Not sure I understand the point you are trying to make?
A few years ago on Richmond’s Civil War and Emancipation Day, I toured the headquarters of the UDC. I think it is the only day of the year it is open to the general public. I felt as if I had stepped into another world. Though the women today try hard to get the message across they are a “service organization”, it is clear they are still all about maintaining the myth (though they’d never call it that!) of the Lost Cause. It was fascinating visiting an alternate reality in the city that I’ve called home since 2003.
Hi Diane,
Thanks for the comment. I am jealous. Unfortunately, I have never had the opportunity to tour the headquarters in Richmond. The SCV tends to be much more vocal publicly, but the UDC still has its mission to defend the Lost Cause.