Some Thoughts about Public History, Monuments, and Teaching
Last summer I took part in an NEH summer workshop at the Georgia Historical Society called “Recognizing an Imperfect Past: History, Memory, and the General Public.” In addition to delivering a lecture on monuments and Civil War memory I sat down for a brief interview with the GHS staff. We covered a lot of ground related to the subject of my talk and other themes addressed during the workshop.
In addition to my own interview you can find interviews with the other participants as well, including David Blight, Anne S. Rubin, Karen Cox, Glenn T. Eskew, E.M. Beck, and Alexander X. Byrd.
Eventually, all of these interviews will be uploaded to the workshop’s website.
If you are a k-12 teacher and interested in teaching the history and memory of Civil War monuments I highly recommend downloading the k-12 guide that was created by the GHS. It is a phenomenal resource that offers suggestions on classroom activities and how to organize a class visit to a monument site.