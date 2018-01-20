The Plantation Myth is Alive and Well in Savannah

Last summer I delivered a talk as part of an NEH program at the Georgia Historical Society on the Civil War and historical memory. One of the highlights of the visit was the tour we took of Savannah’s historically black communities. The most memorable stop for me was the federal housing project in Yamacraw Village, which includes an administration building that is a replica of a famous plantation home.

For my latest op-ed at Bunk I decided to dig a bit deeper into its history and try to provide some historical context.You can read it here.

I hope all of you are reading Bunk. In addition to featuring some of the best writing about American history across the Internet, it is a wonderful resource for the history classroom.

