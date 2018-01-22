Using Statuary Hall in D.C. to Teach Historical Memory

History teachers that work in communities that include Confederate monuments enjoy a big advantage in their ability to introduce this ongoing debate about history and memory to their students. But even if you don’t have a Confederate monument close by there are other ways that you can bring the debate home to engage your students about the moral significance of how we remember our collective past and how those choices speak to our understanding of who we are as a community and a nation.
One way to proceed is to have students explore their state’s choice of statues in Statuary Hall, located in the United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. Beginning in 1864 each state was authorized to select two statues of “notable citizens” for display inside the building. Of course, there are rules governing selection as well as the replacement of statues, which was authorized by legislation introduced in 2000.
In recent years a number of these statues have come under scrutiny, especially those with connections to the Confederacy. Examples include Georgia’s selection of Alexander Stephens and Virginia’s selection of Robert E. Lee. Florida is close to replacing Confederate General Edmund Kirby Smith with Mary McLeod Bethune.
Here is a short video that can be used to introduce students to the controversy.
The nice thing about using Statuary Hall is that the questions that students can consider are not exclusive to Confederate statues alone. The entry points into this lesson focus students on identifying who their state currently honors and whether or not it should continue.
Questions to Guide Student Research
- Who does your state honor? Students should conduct research on his/her history.
- What year was the selection made and how was the selection process carried out?
- How was the selection justified at the time? Why specifically was the individual honored?
- What was happening in the state and nation at the time that might help to explain why the individual was selected?
- Does the selection hold up in 2018? Should the statue be maintained or is it time to select a new honoree.
At this point a vote should be taken to determine whether the statue should be replaced. If it is determined that the statue[s] ought to be replaced students can then transition to selecting a new honoree.
There are a number of ways to proceed. I prefer to place students in small groups to guarantee that everyone is given an opportunity to contribute. This stage must be preceded by student research into their preferred choice. In these small groups students should be encouraged to arrive at a consensus that includes a brief explanation of their choice.
The groups should then share their selections with the entire class. Have the class debate their choices with the goal of selecting two finalists. Students should write up a proposal explaining why it is time to replace the current statues with new honorees.
What To Do With the Proposal
The final proposal or report should be presented in a public setting, especially if the lesson brings up strong opinions among your students. A student presentation at a local city council meeting might be appropriate, but every effort should be made to connect students with their state senator or local representative in Washington, D.C.
Remember, that the purpose of this lesson is to demonstrate for students that how their community chooses to remember and commemorate the past matters and that they have a voice in this process.
What I have outlined here can be amended in any number of ways depending on the size of your class, the amount of time that can be allocated to such a lesson and other factors, but I hope it at least gives you some idea of how you can engage your students meaningfully in this ongoing national discussion.
I am fascinated by the art in the Capitol. When I was young in the 1960s the only people of color in Statuary Hall were Seqouyah and King Kamehameha I. There were fewer than half a dozen women represented, and only one of these was a statue dedicated before the late 1950s (Frances Willard (1905)).
Thankfully, the statuary has changed over the years to represent the contributions of women and people of color. Personally, I think the earlier statuary should remain, provided we explain the historical context: that states were asked to contribute statues that represented their finest citizens. In the early twentieth century, that often included white supremacists. It’s an important lesson in how we’ve thought about ourselves and our history over the past 100+ years.
As the collection has grown, many statues have been relocated to other parts of the Capitol–the Hall of Columns and the Crypt, for example. Robert E. Lee and John C. Calhoun are already in the Crypt. How about moving people like Jefferson Davis and Alexander Stephens there, too, and making National Statuary Hall and the Capitol Visitor Center the showcase for how we look at ourselves now?
The Lincoln Memorial is far too large to fit in the Crypt, so it is in dire need of re-interpretation. There are still people that believe he was one of the best Presidents, rather than the overseer of America’s most tragic and unnecessary war.
Looks like a Русский Бот is still running. But on the odd chance that a real person is on the other end let me ask, why not have Benedict Arnold, John Walker Jr., Nidal Hassan, Robert Hanson, Julius and Ethyl Rosenberg, Aaron Burr, Tokyo Rose, Aldrich Ames, and Adam Gadahn statues too? Probably need one of Jane Fonda posing on the NVA AA gun while we are at it. All traitors. All Americans. All at least as well known as the current line up and historically significant. They were not well known white supremacists however, I’m guessing that would be your only issue.
And not just Confederates. There are 7 women, if I counted right, out of this 100. Apparently not counting the Anthony, Stanton & Mott statue that used to be in the Capitol crypt. If these statues show who matters, plainly the answer is “white men”. And can we say that that answer is inaccurate?
In fairness to and recognition of women’s accomplishments, they had little opportunity to contribute. No one mentions anything about Founding Mothers. Fortunately, we have advanced.