New to the Civil War Memory Library, 02/17

David W. Blight ed., When This Cruel War Is Over: The Civil War Letters of Charles Harvey Brewster (University of Massachusetts Press, 1992).
John A. Farrell, Richard Nixon: The Life (Vintage, 2017).
Noam Maggor, Brahmin Capitalism: Frontiers of Wealth and Populism in America’s First Gilded Age (Harvard University Press, 2017).
Bryant Simon, The Hamlet Fire: The Tragic Story of Cheap Food, Cheap Government, and Cheap Lives ((The New Press, 2017).
Brooks D. Simpson ed., Reconstruction: Voices From America’s First Great Struggle for Racial Equality (Library of America, 2018).
Just finishing the Library of America Reconstruction volume. It works very well as a read through.
I am making my way through it as well and I completely agree.