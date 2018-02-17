New to the Civil War Memory Library, 02/17

February 17, 2018 2 comments

David W. Blight ed., When This Cruel War Is Over: The Civil War Letters of Charles Harvey Brewster (University of Massachusetts Press, 1992).

John A. Farrell, Richard Nixon: The Life (Vintage, 2017).

Noam Maggor, Brahmin Capitalism: Frontiers of Wealth and Populism in America’s First Gilded Age (Harvard University Press, 2017).

Bryant Simon, The Hamlet Fire: The Tragic Story of Cheap Food, Cheap Government, and Cheap Lives ((The New Press, 2017).

Brooks D. Simpson ed., Reconstruction: Voices From America’s First Great Struggle for Racial Equality (Library of America, 2018).

  • Patrick Young February 17, 2018, 4:10 am

    Just finishing the Library of America Reconstruction volume. It works very well as a read through.

    • Kevin Levin February 17, 2018, 4:25 am

      I am making my way through it as well and I completely agree.

