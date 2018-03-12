60 Minutes Explores Confederate Monuments

This week 60 Minutes aired an episode on the ongoing debate about Confederate monuments. It comes just a little over a week before the publication of New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s book, In the Shadow of Statues: A White Southerner Confronts History. It is one of the best short segments on the subject. The interviews highlight different perspectives and solutions, which makes it ideal for classroom use.

In addition to Landrieu, historian William J. Cooper, along with Richmond mayor Levar Stoney and University of Richmond historian Julian Hayter are also interviewed. I was especially impressed by Hayter’s interview and disappointed by Cooper’s embrace of the slippery slope argument, which at this point seems rather silly. We can distinguish between monuments to Confederate leaders and the Founding Fathers for the reasons mentioned by Hayter.

I added this video to my Confederate Monuments Syllabus page.