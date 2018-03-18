New to the Civil War Memory, 03/18

Keisha N. Blain, Set the World on Fire: Black Nationalist Women and the Global Struggle for Freedom (University of Pennsylvania Press, 2018).

Christopher Hager, I Remain Yours: Common Lives in Civil War Letters (Harvard University Press, 2018).

Paul E. Johnson, Sam Patch, the famous jumper (Hill and Wang, 2003).

Mitch Landrieu, In the Shadow of Statues: A Southerner Confronts History (Viking, 2018).

John H. Matsui, The First Republican Army: the Army of Virginia and the Radicalization of the Civil War (University of Virginia Press, 2016).

Phillip T. Tucker, Blacks in Gray Uniforms: A New Look at the South’s Most Forgotten Combat Troops 1861-1865 (America Through Time, 2018).