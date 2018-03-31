New to the Civil War Memory Library, 03/31

I have officially run out of shelf space. More drastic measures to soon follow.
Antony Beevor, The Fall of Berlin 1945 (Penguin, 2002).
Barbara L. Bellows, Two Charlestonians at War: The Civil War Odysseys of a Lowcountry Aristocrat and a Black Abolitionist (Louisiana State University Press, 2018).
Waldo Heinrichs and Marc Gallicchio, Implacable Foes: War in the Pacific 1944-1945 (Oxford University Press, 2017). Bancroft Prize Winner
Caroline Janney ed., Petersburg to Appomattox: The End of the War in Virginia (University of North Carolina Press, 2018).
Ethan J. Kytle and Blain Roberts, Denmark Vesey’s Garden: Slavery and Memory in the Cradle of the Confederacy (The New Press, 2018).
Timothy J. Williams and Evan A. Kutzler eds., Prison Pens: Gender, Memory, and Imprisonment in the Writings of Mollie Scollay and Wash Nelson, 1863-1866 (The University of Georgia Press, 2018).
I stack ’em on the floor, but now our new Great Dane has started to eat them…
I’ve got three cats so that’s not going to work here. I also don’t mind admitting that I am a stickler for an ordered library.
Face it Ken, time to buy a bigger house.
Not only have I run out of shelf space, I’ve run out of space for shelves. I gave 12 boxes of books to Goodwill recently just to make room for the new books I bought.
My favorite book story is of a couple (I can’t remember where) who had so many books they bought the house next door, built a breezeway between the two, and used the second house to store their collection.
I’ve been doubling up for a while: a row of short books in front of the taller ones.
plus i’m considering down-sizing to the local library.
We bought a new house in October 2017 due to the growth of our collection.
No doubt to fit all of the books that you have authored as well. 🙂
Those are just a fraction of these groaning shelves…
2 suggestions:
– go through the whole collection and do a cull (I do this at least once a year)
– get Ivar shelves from Ikea, much less elegant than those in the photo, but much more efficient at packing the max number of books into the available space.
We’re not there quite yet. 🙂