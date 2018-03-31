New to the Civil War Memory Library, 03/31

March 31, 2018 10 comments

I have officially run out of shelf space. More drastic measures to soon follow.

Antony Beevor, The Fall of Berlin 1945 (Penguin, 2002).

Barbara L. Bellows, Two Charlestonians at War: The Civil War Odysseys of a Lowcountry Aristocrat and a Black Abolitionist (Louisiana State University Press, 2018).

Waldo Heinrichs and Marc Gallicchio, Implacable Foes: War in the Pacific 1944-1945 (Oxford University Press, 2017). Bancroft Prize Winner

Caroline Janney ed., Petersburg to Appomattox: The End of the War in Virginia (University of North Carolina Press, 2018).

Ethan J. Kytle and Blain Roberts, Denmark Vesey’s Garden: Slavery and Memory in the Cradle of the Confederacy (The New Press, 2018).

Timothy J. Williams and Evan A. Kutzler eds., Prison Pens: Gender, Memory, and Imprisonment in the Writings of Mollie Scollay and Wash Nelson, 1863-1866 (The University of Georgia Press, 2018).

10 comments… add one
  • Louis Drew March 31, 2018, 3:56 am

    I stack ’em on the floor, but now our new Great Dane has started to eat them…

    Reply
    • Kevin Levin March 31, 2018, 4:02 am

      I’ve got three cats so that’s not going to work here. I also don’t mind admitting that I am a stickler for an ordered library.

      Reply
  • Paul J O'Neil March 31, 2018, 4:45 am

    Face it Ken, time to buy a bigger house.

    Reply
  • Rob Wick March 31, 2018, 5:29 am

    Kevin,

    Not only have I run out of shelf space, I’ve run out of space for shelves. I gave 12 boxes of books to Goodwill recently just to make room for the new books I bought.

    My favorite book story is of a couple (I can’t remember where) who had so many books they bought the house next door, built a breezeway between the two, and used the second house to store their collection.

    Best
    Rob

    Reply
  • HankC March 31, 2018, 9:50 am

    I’ve been doubling up for a while: a row of short books in front of the taller ones.

    plus i’m considering down-sizing to the local library.

    Reply
  • Michael C. Hardy March 31, 2018, 1:08 pm

    We bought a new house in October 2017 due to the growth of our collection.

    MCH

    Reply
    • Kevin Levin March 31, 2018, 1:23 pm

      No doubt to fit all of the books that you have authored as well. 🙂

      Reply
  • Msb March 31, 2018, 10:32 pm

    2 suggestions:
    – go through the whole collection and do a cull (I do this at least once a year)
    – get Ivar shelves from Ikea, much less elegant than those in the photo, but much more efficient at packing the max number of books into the available space.

    Reply
    • Kevin Levin April 1, 2018, 2:22 am

      We’re not there quite yet. 🙂

      Reply

Leave a Comment

Previous Post:

Next Post:

Follow me on Twitter

Archives