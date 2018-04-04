“Did Robert E. Lee Commit Treason?”

This is a wonderful talk by Allen Guelzo about about the attempt on the part of the federal government to prosecute Robert E. Lee for treason after the war. Guelzo is currently working on a biography of Lee, which I am very much looking forward to reading.
Yes, he does answer the question posed in the title of this talk, but I will leave it to you to watch the video for the answer.
Fascinating! I am pleased with his eventual answer but there were two points in the question and answer session that I’d never heard before. The distinction between secession and revolution was enlightening but the fact that Grant was so stretched that he couldn’t have pursued Lee any longer if Lee hadn’t surrendered! Wow! But remembering a talk I heard from a NPS Ranger at Appomattox several years ago, wasn’t Sheridan in front of Lee? Didn’t Lee really have nowhere to go? So Grant wouldn’t have had to “pursue” him?
Great stuff! Thanks so much for sharing.
Sorry, just thought of something else. I thought Lee put on his best uniform for the meeting at the McLean home because he thought he might be Grant’s prisoner?
Hi Diane,
I worked for three summers at Appomattox CH and you are correct in what you remembered. Grant was pretty strung out along his supply lines, but Sheridan did capture Lee’s baggage train and artillery train on April 8. By the morning of April 9, Grant had Lee surrounded on three sides which Lee knew because he ordered Gordon to attack on the morning of April 9. The failure of that attack led to Lee finally agreeing to meet with Grant, which occurred that afternoon in the McLean House. As to the “best uniform” story, there are a few explanations. Your response about being made a prisoner is pretty good. Another one I saw made was that Lee lost most of his clothes when the baggage train was captured on April 8. So he only had two uniforms, the one he had been wearing and that new one. Its a small thing, but I tend to believe the first reason.
Great video. I enjoy the detail that Guelzo brings to the treason question and the grace he shows to audience members who want to rehash arguments that were solved by the Civil War nearly 150 years ago. I’m not nearly that patient. When I was at Appomattox CH, I used to talk about the unique way our Civil War ended. Not with trials and executions, but with an attempt at peaceful reconciliation. It was not an easiest way to end the war and it could have been simpler, in some way, to just shoot everyone. But that would have made reconciliation more difficult and in my opinion that was the real genius of Grant and Lincoln: their ability to show empathy and to offer a chance for reconciliation.
Thank you, Boyd.
I watched about 40 minutes, which is all that I could stand. I’ve previously watched a presentation from Ford’s Theatre where Guelzo made his case that the South was not guilty of treason and basically said the legality of secession was murky.
My impression of Guelzo is that he has no experience with the Law and really doesn’t know what he’s talking about. He made the case in this video that there is good evidence that the states are sovereign. Not so – In the very first case the Supreme Court decided, Chisholm v. Georgia, the Court ruled that when Georgia joined the Union, she gave up her sovereign status.
In Martin v. Hunter’s Lessee (1816), the Supreme Court explicitly rejected the idea that the Constitution is a compact among the states
Likewise, in McCulloch v. Maryland (1819), the Supreme Court stated that the federal Constitution proceeded directly from the people, and was not created by the states. The Court stated that the Constitution was binding on the states and could not be negated by the states.
In this video, Guelzo argues that the treason language in the Constitution is a narrow one and comes from English law, whereupon he spouts out stuff about doing bad things to the King. He then cites the Aaron Burr treason trial as legal justification for not charging Robert E. with treason. Totally absurd, both suppositions. Burr was not convicted because there was no evidence that he acted, and Chief Justice Martial said under the Constitution, intent isn’t enough, you have to act; and there’s no question that Robert E. Lee and his brethren failed revolutionaries acted.
Guelzo’s not a lawyer and obviously has had no exposure with lawyers. I suggest he stop trying to play Perry Mason, because no matter how eloquent and sure he sounds, the shoe don’t fit!
My view of this is Grant erred in granting blanket paroles to Robert E. Lee and his officer cadre; and in subsequently protecting him. We all would have been better off had Lee been hung at Appomattox. He did take an oath, after all, and we should never forget that, even though Grant did.
Another error was the Supreme Court ruling no more military trials. So you had men who committed high treason and military crimes; but could no longer be tried in a military court.
excellant. i would buy your book, if you wrote one!
Walter Los, the path you suggest would have led to the war starting back up, which no one wanted. Certainly Grant and Lincoln did not want it. Can you imagine the reaction of the post-war South to an attempt to hang Robert E. Lee? Do you think those other Confederate leaders would have sat round passively waiting to be executed? No, the path taken, of attempted reconciliation, was the correct one to avoid any more bloodshed.
The path taken resulted in a lot of blood. The largest terrorist campaign in US history in fact. One that continued into the 20th century. Sadly ironic that Martin Luther King Jr. was killed 50 year ago today.
I have not seen the video yet, however, the topic reminds me of two pertinent quotes:
“In such wars those who win are loyal, the defeated ones the traitors.” -Calderon
“Treason doth never prosper. Whats the reason? Why, if it prospers, none dare call it treason!” – John Harrington