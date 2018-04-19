Glenn D. Brasher Responds to Gov. Kay Ivey

Governor Kay Ivey is running for reelection as governor of Alabama by taking a stand on Confederate monuments. She is taking a stand in their defense and believes that the threat is coming squarely from “outside agitators.” Here is the campaign ad.

This is the same argument that has been used at any number of points in the past in the defense of the racial status quo in Alabama and elsewhere. While it will certainly work as a rallying cry for her own supporters, it alienates the many residents who believe that it is time for these monuments to be removed. This debate has nothing to do with “outside agitators.” Native Alabamian and historian, Glenn David Brasher, offered his own sincere and passionate response to Governor Ivey. It’s a must read.

New Orleans mayor Mitch Landrieu shared why his city’s monuments were removed. I would love to hear from Governor Ivey what specific Alabama values Confederate monuments still reflect.