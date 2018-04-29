Gordon Wood and Joseph Ellis Bow Out Ungracefully

Clarification: I don’t want to leave readers with the impression that academic presses do not publish for the general public. That should have been clarified below. As many of you know the University of North Carolina is publishing my forthcoming book on the myth of the black Confederate soldier.
Earlier today I came across a posted a short clip from a recent conversation with historians Gordon Wood and Joseph Ellis. I have read my share of books by Wood and Ellis and have learned and profited from both. This is largely what makes this brief clip so painful to watch.
Both Ellis and Wood make a number of questionable claims about the state of the history profession. They clearly have a problem with the recent turn toward social, cultural, and gender history, not because the interpretations themselves are flawed, but because they believe it has come to overshadow a more “positive” or traditional narrative of America’s founding. As a result, they argue that students entering college now and American generally know less about the Constitution and the Founding Fathers than previous generations. Of course, there is no evidence to substantiate these claims.
Unfortunately, they follow this up by pushing the popular meme that academic historians have abandoned the general public. Wood longs for the days when Richard Hofstadter, C. Vann Woodward, Oscar Handlin, and Daniel Boorstin (all men) “wrote for two audiences simultaneously.” The notion that academic historians no longer write for the general public is absolute nonsense. To perpetuate this is incredibly irresponsible.
David Blight is getting set to publish a major biography of Frederick Douglass with Simon & Schuster. I am in the middle of reading Steven J. Ross’s Hitler in Los Angeles, which was a finalist for this year’s Pulitzer Prize. We are living in a golden age of history books written by academics for a wide audience.
As I write this I am looking at a shelf that contains recent titles by Jane Kamensky, Alan Taylor, T. H. Breen, Jill Lepore, Annette Gordon-Reed, Peter Onuf, William J. Cooper, Pamela Haag, Eric Rauchway, Heather Ann Thompson, Nicholas Stargardt, Jacqueline Jones, Gordon Wood, and Bryant Simon. All of these people are academic historians who have recently published books with non-academic presses.
Others are going to be much harder on Wood and Ellis. That’s fine. Both helped to spark my interest in history back in the early 1990s. Ellis’s American Sphinx is still one of my favorite biographies and Wood’s Radicalism of the American Revolution focused me on issues and questions that I never before thought about.
I am disappointed that neither Ellis nor Wood has taken the time to do a more thorough review of the field that they helped to popularize and beyond. There is an incredible amount of high quality history being written by their colleagues. Instead, Ellis and Wood have manifested into the tired cliche of the disgruntled elderly man railing against a world that has passed him by.
“the recent turn toward social, cultural, and gender history”
Recent?
It’s all relative. 🙂
Good point.
Ellis isn’t describing the way history is taught at my school.
Same here. I’ve got multiple books by both men and used their works in my master’s thesis. If anything I think they’re buying into the stereotype that keeps getting pushed by people with an agenda regarding what history gets taught. The profession is alive. It is well. Students are coming into my classes and wanting to learn history. They don’t have to take the classes either. They’re there of their own free will knowing full well that they will be reading and writing history while being required to answer questions about the past that are designed for the students to do some research and construct interpretations which are then analyzed by other students and myself as the instructor.
Oddly enough, I’ve found that by inserting a lesson on historical research and methods into the beginning of the semester, the students are more apt to get involved.
Better to learn and teach history rather than the American myths I heard in my grade and high schools.
Kevin,
With all due respect you’ve made this point several times in the past, and I have to ask, what evidence do you have that their claims are inaccurate? Can you point to a study that shows student’s knowledge of American history has improved over the years? You refuse anecdotal evidence that shows students know little about their country’s past. OK, but what about the National Assessment of Educational Progress’s report that in 2010 only 11 percent of public high school seniors were at or above proficiency in US history and 55 percent were below basic levels? Are they making it up? Where is the counter-evidence? The figures don’t show that much change over the past several years.
https://www.nationsreportcard.gov/ushistory_2010/g12_nat.aspx?tab_id=tab2&subtab_id=Tab_1#chart
As for your questioning that academic historians have abandoned a popular audience there are a couple of points. First, the abandonment actually took place long before even Hofstadter et al dominated the profession. It happened in the early 20th century when academic historians pushed non-academics out of the major organizations such as the American Historical Association. When was the last time a non-academic was president of the AHA? By my research it was Jules Jusserand in 1921 (although Woodrow Wilson was elected in 1924 after serving in the presidency but he still could easily be considered an academic. He didn’t serve because he died). In my own research on Ida Tarbell, she had as much academic training in Paris at the Sorbonne and the College de France in historical methodology in the 1880s as many college professors of the same time period received in Germany (she was close friends with the father of modern French historiographical studies, Charles Seignobos and took classes with him in the Sorbonne) yet she was never taken seriously by many academic historians of later generations because she declined to teach and wrote for popular magazines. And she was respected by earlier academic historians, namely Herbert Baxter Adams.
Second, many if not most of those names you mentioned are either at the point of being a full professor with tenure or in emeritus status, so they have nothing to lose by writing for non-academic audiences. Try telling a newly-minted Ph.D that he/she should write for a larger audience and see what kind of reaction you get. They would never get tenure and likely would never raise above assistant or associate professor levels.
One other point. It wasn’t just white men in that era. Mary Beard and Lillian Handlin (and before her Oscar Handlin’s first wife, Mary) were also respected in the field. Although she isn’t as well-known, Ella Lonn also produced work that was noted in the field of Civil War studies, although less so in popular culture. I would be a fool to deny that academia was dominated by men, but so was just about every other field in that era. We may find it disagreeable to our modern sensibilities, but we can’t change how it was.
Finally, if there is a tired cliche in regards to academic vs. non-academic history, it is generally because of the numerous articles written about the subject by academic historians who cannot understand why the general public eschews their work. When was the last time Jon Meachem or David McCullough or Walter Isaacson wrote a hand-wringing article about why no academic historian takes them seriously?
Best
Rob
Hi Rob,
Thanks for taking the time to comment.
I am all ears if you can find me any evidence that Americans today know less about their history than in decades past. I’ve seen complaints about the failure to adequately teach history and lack of historical knowledge going back to the early twentieth century.
I am certainly well aware of the history of the historical profession, but I don’t see how that is directly relevant to my main point, which is that there are plenty of books being written by academic historians that bridge the academic/general public divide.
I don’t know to what extent, if at all, this is true. However, even if it is it doesn’t negate my overall point.
The historians in my post were referenced specifically by Gordon Wood. He apparently isn’t aware of any academic women in the field in the 1950s. You should take this up with Wood.
Kevin,
You and I will never agree where this is concerned, and that’s perfectly fine. However, I did provide you with a link that shows evidence of a lack of historical literacy in 12th graders. You chose to ignore it. It isn’t conclusive proof, but neither is it something to wave away.
So far all you’ve provided is your opinion that Wood and Ellis are wrong.
I wasn’t trying to negate your argument on the books. I was only adding context. There are indeed academic historians who engage with the general public and do so consistently and very well. They are also miniscule compared to the number of academic historians in the field. The majority don’t care, because they know their elders would see it as selling out and would likely be career suicide.
Best
Rob
You said:
Now who is providing opinion?
I am well aware of the kinds of surveys you provided in your previous comment. I don’t deny them nor do I think they should be ignored. What I am suggesting, however, is that without any data from previous decades we don’t have much to go on in terms of evaluating what Americans now know compared to years past. The SPLC recently released a report about the state of slavery in our classrooms. It’s worth reading, but it also lacks historical context. Only roughly forty percent of high school seniors can properly identity “The Middle Passage.” OK, but how many could identity it in the 1950s? Was it even taught in the 1950s as opposed to the Lost Cause view that they were all loyal and loved their masters.
Thanks again for taking the time to comment.
Gordon Wood is a contributor to an exciting new book project exploring the American narrative — whether one exists and, if so, what it ought to be. Other contributors include David Blight, Alan Taylor, Cass Sunstein, Richard Epstein, Eleanor Clift, James Wertsch, and John Danforth, among others. The big announcement should come soon.
OK, but what point would you like to make in connection with this post?
My comment got cut off or I hit submit too soon. The publication is intended for, and should be accessible for, the general public.
Kevin,
Without getting into the thrust of their apparent issue with many academics, I think their big picture of the Founding is not altogether flawed. I find it almost shocking how on a daily basis the, by and large, younger generation or two are perfectly willing to lump the Founders in with the Southern secessionists of 1860-61 because they have been “taught” or “told” that the Founders were, in simple terms, just racist, rich, white guys. To blend those two groups of men, and what they stood for, and what they espoused, is fundamentally wrong. It is also dangerous because it implies the country was founded in error.
Now, plenty of the older generations simply look at the Founders and the founding of the country through rose-colored glasses and refuse to even acknowledge many difficult truths. But that does not let the younger crowd off the hook. They are, in my opinion, tuned into a history in a real and organic way that even my generation was not. They are receptive to the idea that the Founders did something quite incredible, even if parts of the equation were flawed. The same is true of Lincoln. His evolving views of race are more nuance, than just simply black and white. But they have to be taught that, and dare I say they need to hear the words, not just read them.
Thomas Jefferson and George Washington are not Jefferson Davis and Alexander Stephens. They were not the same in the 18th and 19th century and they sure as heck are not today. I am of the opinion that historic sites are the future of ground-breaking interpretation, because it is true, at least from my perspective, that too many writers today are treating history, and therefore people, like science. Life, especially from 150+ years ago, is not just an equation or a scientific constant.
The history of the Founding Fathers and the founding of this nation has always been used to reinforce a broader narrative that itself has little to do with history. I don’t see much of a difference between casting them as God’s chosen people and villains, though I do agree that they make for bad history.
The work that is being produced today by academics for the general public has never been richer and more reflective of the racial and cultural mix of this nation. I don’t see the same crisis that Wood and Ellis believe exists.
I’ve been pretty frustrated with Wood for awhile now. His work is good: it’s interesting and useful, though it is now dated. (This is especially true of Radicalism, which just seems quaint now in how it thinks about [or doesn’t think about] enslaved people and women. The exploding historiography on Haiti points us to a very different way of thinking about what made the Age of Revolutions radical.) Nevertheless, Radicalism and the WMQ roundtable on it remain on my recommended reading list for graduate students. He made important arguments that we should still be thinking about. My frustration with Wood isn’t that his work is older now–it’s that he pretends that no other work exists or is worthy of being read. His entry in the Oxford History of the United States is a case in point: it’s as if he stopped reading new books in sometime between 1985 and 1990. He demands that we read and respect his work (which we do, by and large, I think early Americanists recognize the importance of his writing) but he refuses to read and engage work that challenges or modifies his own ideas. That to me is the sign of a failed intellectual. His only move now is to whine that historians aren’t doing the same kind of work they were doing when he was trained in the 1960s. It’s a cop out and a disappointment from someone who was once a giant in the field.