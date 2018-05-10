Following in Dylann Roof’s Footsteps

Today we are learning that this photograph of a Cape Fear High School senior was approved for inclusion in the school’s yearbook.

Our students are smarter than we think. This young man knew exactly the message he wanted to send to his friends and the African-American community. Let’s be clear about what it invokes: Terrorism against African Americans.

If you think you’ve seen this photograph before, you have.

This image is just as offensive and troubling as any photograph of Dylann Roof posing with a Confederate flag and gun.

This issue is much bigger than the simple question of how a photograph was approved for a yearbook. Local authorities need to get involved.