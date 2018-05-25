Confederate Monuments: What to Do?

May 25, 2018

Thanks to the Organization of American Historians for making this panel discussion from the 2018 annual meeting available. It is one of the best academic discussions that I have seen to date. What worked well in this discussion was the ways in which it went beyond the narrow subject of Confederate monuments to include other relevant issues. I particularly enjoyed listening to Professor Kuo Wei Tchen.

Chair: Edward L. Ayers, Tucker-Boatwright Professor of the Humanities, President Emeritus University of Richmond

Panelists: John Kuo Wei Tchen, Professor, New York University; Christy Coleman, CEO, American Civil War Museum; Turkiya Lowe, Chief Historian, National Park Service

