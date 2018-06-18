Conversation With Colin Woodward

The last thing I did before leaving Charlottesville, Virginia last week was sit down to record an episode of Colin Woodward’s Amerikan Rambler podcast. It was a pleasure to be able to chat with Colin in person and an opportunity to say thank you for his willingness to read and comment on a chapter of my forthcoming book on the history of Confederate camp slaves and myth of the black Confederate soldier.

We talked for over an hour and covered a great deal of ground, including blogging, my first book on the Crater, my forthcoming book, and the challenges of doing public history in the age of Trump. I hope you enjoy it.