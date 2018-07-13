Searching For Black Confederates* Gets Final Approval

Yesterday I learned that the Board of Governors at the University of North Carolina Press gave Searching for Black Confederates: The Civil War’s Most Persistent Myth its final approval. I knew the decision was scheduled to take place and that it would be a formality, but it was still a thrill to receive official notice.
It’s been a long road.
We still, however, have not crossed the goal line. I have until the end of the month to respond to a few more comments from the second round of reviews and to finalize permissions to publish roughly twenty illustrations. From there the manuscript goes to copy edit.
The book should be included in UNC Press’s Fall 2019 catalog. I will continue to provide updates on the final production of the book, including when it will be available for pre-order.
As always, thanks for your continued support and patience. I really do appreciate all the enthusiasm and buzz surrounding this project.
Hello! I discovered last year that my great-grandfather’s brother, Fred Hopkins, had received a confederate pension. It was in his obituary. I have hopes of discovering more about how and why he was on the confederate side and my great-grandfather was on the Union side. I can’t wait to read this book!😃
What state, please?
Vicksburg, Mississippi
Mississippi was the first of five former Confederate states to issue pensions to former slaves. Again, as I pointed out in the previous comment these pensions were for former slaves and not soldiers. In fact, the pension applications state this explicitly. These documents are located in the Mississippi Department of Archives and History in Jackson.
Wow! Thank you so much for this information. I figured that he most likely was serving in that capacity. I can’t wait to read the book.😃 Ironically, he and my great-grandfather, Carter Temple, became police officers after the War.
Hi Cecelia,
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Your great-grandfather very likely received a pension for his role as a camp servant or what I call in the book, a camp slave. His pension was not for his service as a Confederate soldier. A few former Confederate states issued pensions to former slaves in acknowledgment of their former masters. I have an entire chapter in this book devoted to this aspect of the myth, which I am sure will help you to better understand your ancestor’s history.
If I locate the records on him when I travel to Mississippi, will they reveal his “master” at the time?
The pension application for Mississippi asks former slaves to indicate which officer they went off to war with, which was very likely his owner.
Great! Thank you so much!😃
Congratulations, Kevin, for getting a step closer to publishing this work,
Congratulations, me, for getting a step closer to reading it!
Thank you.