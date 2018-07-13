Searching For Black Confederates* Gets Final Approval

Yesterday I learned that the Board of Governors at the University of North Carolina Press gave Searching for Black Confederates: The Civil War’s Most Persistent Myth its final approval. I knew the decision was scheduled to take place and that it would be a formality, but it was still a thrill to receive official notice.

It’s been a long road.

We still, however, have not crossed the goal line. I have until the end of the month to respond to a few more comments from the second round of reviews and to finalize permissions to publish roughly twenty illustrations. From there the manuscript goes to copy edit.

The book should be included in UNC Press’s Fall 2019 catalog. I will continue to provide updates on the final production of the book, including when it will be available for pre-order.

As always, thanks for your continued support and patience. I really do appreciate all the enthusiasm and buzz surrounding this project.