What Changed in Places that Removed Monuments?

The one-year anniversary of the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia and subsequent decisions by communities across the country to remove and/or relocate Confederate iconography, such as flags and monuments, has led to some rather curious op-eds. Many of them have posed the question of what, if anything, has changed since their removal.
It’s a strange question to ask because it assumes that the removal of a monument is justified solely on the grounds that it will lead to broader change. Certainly it might make room for new monuments that more accurately reflect the collective values of the community or serve as a catalyst for other issues related to racial justice, but this is besides the point.
What appears to be overlooked is the very fact of the monuments removal. What has changed in these communities is that the monuments and/or flags are no longer present. I suspect that this fact, in and of itself, is the change that most activists struggled to make a reality. In other words, the act of removal itself has intrinsic value.
Go back and listen to interviews with people in New Orleans, where the highest object in the community was a monument to a man who fought for a nation that if successful would have kept the ancestors of many of the residents in the neighborhood enslaved.
What has changed is that the parents of a five-year old black girl never have to try to explain why such a man continues to enjoy this honor.
Gosh, statues affect crime rates? What was Lee accomplishing from his pedestal for all those years?
So. Nothing tangible?
Baltimore is still a cesspit (now post-2015 it’s crime rate has gotten even worse, sans statues or not), New Orleans is still poorly run and dangerous, Memphis is still dangerous. Dallas and San Antonio are getting pretty scummy and Austin has floated the idea to rename itself.
All about the fee-fees, not about the realies. Gotcha Levin.
I think you missed the point of the post, but thanks for sharing your thoughts.
The point is that the removal of a monument has value for those who supported it regardless of these larger issues.
What changed is that blacks, moderate/liberal/progressive whites, and non-racist tourists no longer have a big middle finger in their face from long dead slavers. Well worth it.
Well see there’s your problem, to liberal/progressive whites, everything is a big middle finger to the face. They are never satisfied, they are a miserable lot. Seeing as how the Lee Statue in New Orleans wasn’t even considered an issue to tourists before 2015 (well 2014, if you count that racist panhandler Wynton Marsalis giving Landrieu the bright idea). But seeing as how Jackson is a long dead slaver as well, TakemDownNOLA has him next on the chopping block.
Says the person who can’t acknowledge that plenty of people might see a Confederate monument as a “big middle finger to the face.”
The question is “What changed?”. The answer is “nothing”. New Orleans is still the same place, with the same issues. Baltimore still has the same problems it had before. What it doesn’t have is a monument to an individual or individuals who led an armed insurrection against the duly elected government. Removing the monuments was never going to wipe out crime and corruption. They used a crane, not a magic wand, to remove the monuments. They still have the same problems. They still need to fix them. What they don’t have is a divisive monument to people who led a failed rebellion to preserve the right to hold a race of people in bondage and then conspired to keep in place codified discrimination. It’s amazing how some people can find monuments like that offensive.
“They still have the same problems.”
They may have 99 problems, but racist monuments ain’t one of them anymore.