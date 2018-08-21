Silent Sam Silenced

I went to bed last night anticipating that the Confederate statue on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus known as “Silent Sam” would be pulled down. Last night’s rally took place a little over a week after the one-year anniversary of the Charlottesville white supremacist rally, the white supremacist rally in D.C. led by Richard Spencer and just days after Duke University announced that it would leave the space at their chapel entrance where Robert E. Lee once stood vacant.
Here are some pics from last night’s rally.
Silent Sam didn’t feel anything while being toppled over by students nor did he feel anything while the crowd kicked and spit on him. The same could not be said for the African American woman, who Julian Carr referenced in his dedication speech for the statue in 1913:
I trust I may be pardoned for one allusion, howbeit it is rather personal. One hundred yards from where we stand, less than ninety days perhaps after my return from Appomattox, I horse-whipped a negro wench until her skirts hung in shreds, because upon the streets of this quiet village she had publicly insulted and maligned a Southern lady, and then rushed for protection to these University buildings where was stationed a garrison of 100 Federal soldiers. I performed the pleasing duty in the immediate presence of the entire garrison, and for thirty nights afterwards slept with a double-barrel shot gun under my head.
This national debate about Confederate monuments is far from over.
Retreat? No, KKKonnie, it represents the correcting of a massive lie. The time has come to remove the symbols of treason, of racism, of oppression, and a fake past. What you call confederate heritage is nothing but a lie meant to prop up white supremacy. As you can see by what took place not only at this monument but at many others across the nation, the people of the country are tired of putting up with people like you and your monuments to treason, racism, oppression, and a lie.
Good riddance to bad rubbish. Now go screech some more to your dwindling group of fellow skeered screechers. No sane, well-adjusted people are listening to your lies anymore.
Then why did no one stop him, if his actions were so contrary to their belief system? Why was he not jailed?
I consider myself sane and well adjusted. My husband’s great-great grandfather was a Confederate general. I think every Reconstruction era statue should be pulled down. The point of these statues was to enforce the disenfranchisement of southern African Americans. The speech made at this particular statue’s dedication only enforces that.
I’m with Jimmy Dick. Good riddance. Sometimes popular action is the only way to redress a problem.
You might remember that last Spring I gave my U.S. History students an assignment based on the 60 Minutes piece about Confederate Monuments. (Link Below) Allow me to share a couple of the responses.
One of the questions:
Do you think that state laws that protect Confederate monuments are beneficial or detrimental to the Confederate monument debate?
Answers:
I think its detrimental because they don’t want to debate it and that’s just going to explode later on.
Detrimental. I think it would definitely show a favoritism of the “lost cause” side of the debate, considering state laws will protect the statues. This could lead to a very angry group that would like to tear them down that might possibly break the new law in order to achieve that goal and it would drag the state government into the issue in a very biased fashion.
State laws are detrimental to the debate, because they provide protections on monuments that could be debated and should be debated as time goes on. These statues should be open to free public interpretation, not subject to state bureaucracy.
Currently I think they are detrimental to the debate because it is holding up the decision which can cause the impatience to do rash things.
Thanks for sharing. Looks like that lesson worked out well.
Silent Sam let a lot of injustice pass without a word.
Worth noting that the Lee quote on the side of the statue base (sublimest word in the English language) has been heavily disputed by scholars and there is no evidence Lee ever said it. So much for the history lesson I was supposed to get at that statue when I was at UNC. Good riddance.
Hark the Sound!
Class of 03.