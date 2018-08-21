Silent Sam Silenced

I went to bed last night anticipating that the Confederate statue on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus known as “Silent Sam” would be pulled down. Last night’s rally took place a little over a week after the one-year anniversary of the Charlottesville white supremacist rally, the white supremacist rally in D.C. led by Richard Spencer and just days after Duke University announced that it would leave the space at their chapel entrance where Robert E. Lee once stood vacant.

Here are some pics from last night’s rally.

Confederate statue, known as ‘Silent Sam,’ toppled by protesters on UNC campus https://t.co/mewM5inPdj pic.twitter.com/o6rUTDZaU2 — 12NewsNow (@12NewsNow) August 21, 2018

‘Silent Sam’: A racist Jim Crow-era speech inspired UNC students to topple a confederate monument on campus https://t.co/J17w5LG3up pic.twitter.com/CTfZEsXIY9 — IU Radio Network📻🎤 (@IURadioNetwork) August 21, 2018

Silent Sam didn’t feel anything while being toppled over by students nor did he feel anything while the crowd kicked and spit on him. The same could not be said for the African American woman, who Julian Carr referenced in his dedication speech for the statue in 1913:

I trust I may be pardoned for one allusion, howbeit it is rather personal. One hundred yards from where we stand, less than ninety days perhaps after my return from Appomattox, I horse-whipped a negro wench until her skirts hung in shreds, because upon the streets of this quiet village she had publicly insulted and maligned a Southern lady, and then rushed for protection to these University buildings where was stationed a garrison of 100 Federal soldiers. I performed the pleasing duty in the immediate presence of the entire garrison, and for thirty nights afterwards slept with a double-barrel shot gun under my head.

This national debate about Confederate monuments is far from over.