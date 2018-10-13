Donald Trump on the Civil War and Robert E. Lee

Last night at a political rally in Ohio President Donald Trump veered off into another one of his confusing tangents in American history, specifically the Civil War. The man could easily do an episode of Drunk History on the history of the American Civil War without consuming a single drink. Included in his commentary was praise of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. His choice of words hearkened back to his comments about Lee following the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville in August 2017.

We would do well to remember that Trump is not the first president to reference and even praise Robert E. Lee in a public address. In fact, a quick swing through the twentieth century shows that American presidents – regardless of political affiliation – have heaped praise on the man.

Those of you teaching the Civil War and/or Civil War memory might find this image helpful. Encourage your students to reflect a bit on how Lee is remembered by our presidents and why he remains a popular rallying point.

You will notice that Carter is misidentified and ‘President’ is misspelled. Here is the link to the original.