Update: Last week I received my author copy of Upon the Fields of Battle: Essays on the Military History of America’s Civil War (Louisiana State University Press, 2018) edited by Andrew Bledsoe and Andrew Lang. Included is my essay on Confederate military executions in addition to chapters by Earl Hess, Andrew Bledsoe, Andrew Lang, Ken Noe, Jennifer Murray, John Hennessy, Brian McKnight, Brian Jordan, and Robert Glaze. Highly recommended.

David W. Blight, Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom (Simon & Schuster, 2018).

Joan Cashin ed., War Matters: Material Culture in the Civil War Era (University of North Carolina Press, 2018).

Charles Frazier, Varina (Harper Collins, 2018).

Nicole Hemmer, Messengers of the Right: Conservative Media and the Transformation of American Politics (University of Pennsylvania Press, 2016).

William Glenn Robertson, River of Death: The Chickamauga Campaign (University of North Carolina Press, 2018).

Diane Miller Sommerville, Aberration of Mind: Suicide and Suffering in the Civil War-Era South (University of North Carolina Press, 2018).

Jeffry D. Wert, Civil War Barons: The Tycoons, Entrepreneurs, Inventors, and Visionaries Who Forged Victory and Shaped a Nation (Da Capo Press, 2018).

Sean Wilentz, No Property in Man: Slavery and Antislavery at the Nation’s Founding (Harvard University Press, 2018).