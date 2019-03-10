Nathan Bedford Forrest’s Black Confederates

Over the years the neo-Confederate community has relied on a short list of narratives purporting to demonstrate the existence of significant numbers of loyal black Confederate soldiers. One of them centers on an interview Nathan Bedford Forrest gave in 1868.
When I entered the army I took forty-seven Negroes into the army with me, and forty-five of them were surrendered with me. I said to them at the start: ‘This fight is against slavery; if we lose it, you will be made free; if we whip in the fight, and if you stay with me and be good boys, I will set you free. In either case you will be free. Those boys stayed with me, drove my teams, and better confederates did not live.
Notice that Forrest was careful in the way he characterized these men. They were not at any time referred to as soldiers, but as loyal slaves fighting side by side with white men in a cause that united both races. As you will read in my forthcoming book on the subject, former Confederates almost never referred to impressed slaves and even personal body servants as soldier.
This narrative fits neatly into the burgeoning Lost Cause narrative. We’ve always known that these black men were impressed slaves, but without easy access to the relevant primary sources their status has always been easy to manipulate by those looking to muddy the distinction between slave and soldier and as a result vindicate the Confederacy.
Thankfully, the National Archives is now in the process of digitizing the Confederate slave payrolls. We now know that Forrest was paid by the Confederate government for the slaves that rode with him during the war. Like tens of thousands of other black men, these were impressed men forced into the army. Their legal status never changed during the course of the war.
Most of the slave payrolls available relate to wartime transactions in Virginia and North Carolina. If you are looking to contextualize these sources, I highly recommend Jaime Martinez’s wonderful book, Confederate Slave Impressment in the Upper South (University of North Carolina Press).
This will be an invaluable source to those researching how slave labor was utilized throughout the war.
I’d never seen that Forrest quote before, thanks Kevin. Obviously he was lying about what he said to the “forty-seven Negroes”, which raises a question I’ve long been interested in – why did the defeated secessionists want to obscure the truth about what motivated secession? Why did they feel the need in 1868 to lie about what they were proud to proclaim in 1860?
I think the short answer is that slavery had been abolished and as a result discredited. You can’t prop up a new narrative justifying the war based on a fact that is no longer relevant. White southerners accepted the end of slavery in 1865, but they wrapped themselves even more tightly around the belief that slavery was benign and that they remained loyal right to the very end.
What was the lie that Forrest told the ‘forty-seven Negroes?’ He told them the fight was ‘against slavery’, which was true as of January 1, 1863. Emancipation was not the original war aim of the Union, but opposition to the possibility of emancipation was the war aim of the Confederacy.
I think James Harrigan was thinking the same thing I was – that Forrest lied when he told the 47 enslaved men that if they stayed with him and the Confederacy won, he would free them. It’s hard to believe Forrest would hold to his word, since his wealth stemmed from being a planter and slave-trader. I think Forrest also knew that Confederate laws would make manumission illegal, conveniently letting Forrest off the hook for his empty promise.
We don’t really know what, if anything, Forrest said to his slaves during the war.
Oh, that’s true! We only have Forrest’s claim to the interviewer about what he supposedly told the 47 enslaved men. Sorry, I missed that distinction in my initial read.
No worries. I think it’s something that is easily overlooked.
I think it’s also important to note Forrest’s language for the enslaved men — that they needed to be good “boys.” When whites in the South used diminutive words like “boy,” “uncle,” or “auntie” for adult African Americans, they were marking a clear hierarchy between people of different races. African Americans typically had to address white people as “Mister,” Missus,” or “Miss.” Coupled with the admonition to be “good,” Forrest’s paternalistic attitudes are clear.
Excellent point. Thanks for the comment.
The men that Forrest signed for had no legal last names, not as far as the Confederate army was concerned. Then he pocketed their pay. Hmmmm. Guess he got to payday first with the most men?