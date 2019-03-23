Pre-order *Searching For Black Confederates* at Amazon and B&N

You can now pre-order Searching For Black Confederates: The Civil War’s Most Persistent Myth from Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The order page is still in the process of being completed, but the basic information about the book is included.

The book is already a #1 New Release at Amazon five months before publication, which is very encouraging.

I don’t believe your credit card will be charged before the book is shipped so go ahead and secure a copy for yourself today. The index is just about completed and this weekend my wife is going to try to take a decent photograph of me for the dust jacket. With that, this project comes to a final close.