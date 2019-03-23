Pre-order *Searching For Black Confederates* at Amazon and B&N

Published: March 23, 2019 10 comments

You can now pre-order Searching For Black Confederates: The Civil War’s Most Persistent Myth from Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The order page is still in the process of being completed, but the basic information about the book is included.

The book is already a #1 New Release at Amazon five months before publication, which is very encouraging.

I don’t believe your credit card will be charged before the book is shipped so go ahead and secure a copy for yourself today. The index is just about completed and this weekend my wife is going to try to take a decent photograph of me for the dust jacket. With that, this project comes to a final close.

  • Robert Colton Mar 23, 2019 @ 3:06

    Good news. Will pre-order today.

    • Kevin Levin Mar 23, 2019 @ 3:16

      Thanks, Robert. Much appreciated

  • Ann Kunkle-Jones Mar 23, 2019 @ 3:33

    I’ve been eagerly awaiting this book. Thanks for all the time you’ve spent researching and writing it.

    • Kevin Levin Mar 23, 2019 @ 3:36

      Thanks so much for the kind words. It’s been a long road to get here. Hope you enjoy it.

  • Fred Hudson Mar 23, 2019 @ 6:29

    Ordering now.

    • Kevin Levin Mar 23, 2019 @ 6:36

      Thanks, Fred. I do appreciate it.

  • Sandi Saunders Mar 23, 2019 @ 13:01

    Just ordered mine. Looking forward to it.

    • Kevin Levin Mar 23, 2019 @ 13:05

      Wonderful. Thanks so much, Sandi.

  • Eric A Jacobson Mar 24, 2019 @ 11:05

    Kevin, I intend to order 25-50 for our gift shops. Well done and congrats.

    • Kevin Levin Mar 24, 2019 @ 11:28

      Thanks so much, Eric. Perhaps there will be an opportunity to give a talk in your neck of the woods.

