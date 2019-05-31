New to the Civil War Memory Library, 06/31

Published: May 31, 2019 0 comments

S. Jonathan Bass, Blessed are the Peacemakers: Martin Luther King, Jr., Eight White Religious Leaders, and the “Letter from Birmingham Jail” (Louisiana State University Press, (2001).

W. Fitzhugh Brundage, Civilizing Torture: An American Tradition (Harvard University Press, 2018).

Larry J. Daniel, Conquered: Why the Army of Tennessee Failed (University of North Carolina Press, 2019).

Jacquelyn Dowd Hall, Sisters and Rebels: A Struggle for the Soul of America (Norton, 2019).

Matthew Fox-Amato, Exposing Slavery: Photography, Human Bondage, and the Birth of Modern Visual Politics in America (Oxford University Press, 2019).

Tony Horwitz, Spying on the South: An Odyssey Across the American Divide (Penguin Press, 2019).

David McCullough, The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of the Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West (Simon & Schuster, 2019).

Stephanie McCurry, Women’s War: Fighting and Surviving the American Civil War

