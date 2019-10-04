Black Confederates at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture

On Tuesday evening I finished up an 8-day book tour at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture in Richmond. It was the perfect place to wrap up this leg of the tour. A large crowd showed up and asked some excellent questions during the Q&A.

You can watch it for yourself.

At the end of October I will be in North Carolina with stops at North Carolina State University, University of North Carolina-Pembroke, and Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill. I continue to accept speaking offers so please contact me if you would like to discuss a possible visit.