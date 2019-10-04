Black Confederates at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture

Published: October 4, 2019 0 comments

Now Available: Signed/personalized copies of Searching for Black Confederates. Contact me here for all the details.

On Tuesday evening I finished up an 8-day book tour at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture in Richmond. It was the perfect place to wrap up this leg of the tour. A large crowd showed up and asked some excellent questions during the Q&A.

You can watch it for yourself.

At the end of October I will be in North Carolina with stops at North Carolina State University, University of North Carolina-Pembroke, and Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill. I continue to accept speaking offers so please contact me if you would like to discuss a possible visit.

About the author: Thank you for taking the time to read this post. What next? Scroll down and join the discussion in the comments section. Looking for more Civil War content? You can follow me on Twitter. Check out my forthcoming book, Searching For Black Confederates: The Civil War’s Most Persistent Myth, which is the first book-length analysis of the black Confederate myth ever published. Pre-order your copy today.

0 comments… add one

Now that you've read the post, share your thoughts.

Previous post: