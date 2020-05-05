New to the Civil War Memory Library

Megan L. Bever, Lesley J. Gordon and Laura Mammina, eds. American Discord: The Republic and Its People in the Civil War Era (Louisiana State University Press, 2020).

Zachery A. Fry, A Republic in the Ranks: Loyalty and Dissent in the Army of the Potomac (University of North Carolina Press, 2020).

Brian Matthew Jordan, ed. The War Went On: Reconsidering the Lives of Civil War Veterans (Louisiana State University Press, 2020).

Brian Luskey, Men is Cheap: Exposing the Frauds of Free Labor in Civil War America (University of North Carolina Press, 2020).

Claudio Saunt, Unworthy Republic: The Dispossession of Native Americans and the Road to Indian Territory (W.W. Norton and Company, 2020).

Stephen R. Wise and Lawrence S. Rowland, Rebellion, Reconstruction, and Redemption, 1861—1893: The History of Beaufort County, South Carolina, Volume 2 (University of of South Carolina Press, 2015).