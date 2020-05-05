New to the Civil War Memory Library

Did You Know?
Megan L. Bever, Lesley J. Gordon and Laura Mammina, eds. American Discord: The Republic and Its People in the Civil War Era (Louisiana State University Press, 2020).
Zachery A. Fry, A Republic in the Ranks: Loyalty and Dissent in the Army of the Potomac (University of North Carolina Press, 2020).
Brian Matthew Jordan, ed. The War Went On: Reconsidering the Lives of Civil War Veterans (Louisiana State University Press, 2020).
Brian Luskey, Men is Cheap: Exposing the Frauds of Free Labor in Civil War America (University of North Carolina Press, 2020).
Claudio Saunt, Unworthy Republic: The Dispossession of Native Americans and the Road to Indian Territory (W.W. Norton and Company, 2020).
Stephen R. Wise and Lawrence S. Rowland, Rebellion, Reconstruction, and Redemption, 1861—1893: The History of Beaufort County, South Carolina, Volume 2 (University of of South Carolina Press, 2015).
Congratulations to…
W. Caleb McDaniel, who is the winner of the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in history for his outstanding book, Sweet Taste of Liberty: A True Story of Slavery and Restitution in America (Oxford University Press, 2019). One of the best works of history that I have ever read.